Wolverhampton and Northampton among theatres cancelling Russian ballet shows

By Press Association
February 26, 2022, 4:14 pm Updated: February 26, 2022, 5:39 pm
Undated handout photo issued by Grand Canal Theatre of ballet dancers from the Russian State Ballet performing Swan Lake, which they are due to perform at Grand Canal Theatre, Dublin on March 18, 2010.
Performances by the Russian State Ballet company have been cancelled in theatres in Wolverhampton and Northampton following the invasion of Ukraine.

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre said the decision to cancel the upcoming shows from February 28 to March 2 was “absolutely the right thing to do given the circumstances” as Russian troops close in on Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv.

This follows after the Royal Opera House announced it was cancelling a tour by the Moscow-based Bolshoi Ballet, which was due to be held in London this summer.

In a statement, Wolverhampton Grand Theatre said: “Discussions and consultations between management, producers and agents have been ongoing since last Thursday.

“The decision to cancel is absolutely the right thing to do given the circumstances, however this will have a significant financial impact on the theatre which is still in recovery following the closure forced by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Wolverhampton Grand Theatre is a charity which works exclusively within the whole community, working with everyone.”

It added that all customers who had purchased tickets for the ballet will receive a full refund.

The Royal & Derngate Theatre in Northampton, which was due to stage a performance of The Nutcracker by The Russian State Ballet Of Siberia, followed suit and cancelled the show for February 26.

In a statement, it said: “Given the situation in Ukraine, Royal & Derngate have taken the decision to cancel today’s performances of The Russian State Ballet.”

The theatre apologised for any inconvenience caused and for the short notice of the announcement while informing those who had purchased tickets that they would receive a full refund.

The New Theatre Peterborough has also confirmed that it has cancelled performances by the Russian State Ballet Of Siberia which were scheduled for March 22 and 23 “in light of the ongoing situation in the Ukraine”.

The statement added: “We appreciate that the artists involved in this production are not responsible for the actions of the Russian government, and we did not reach this decision lightly.

“However, we consider it important that we play our own small part in the international condemnation of the violence in the region.

“New Theatre Peterborough, and all at Selladoor Venues, stand in support of the people of Ukraine.”

The Kremlin has also recently been stripped of two prestigious events due to be held in their country.

The Champions League football final in May has been moved to Paris and September’s Formula One’s Russian Grand Prix has been cancelled.

