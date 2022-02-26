Boris Johnson: ‘Inconceivable’ that sporting relations can continue with Russia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Boris Johnson: ‘Inconceivable’ that sporting relations can continue with Russia

By Press Association
February 26, 2022, 10:44 pm
The Prime Minister was speaking at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire (Ben Birchall/PA)
The Prime Minister was speaking at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire (Ben Birchall/PA)

Boris Johnson said it is “inconceivable” that sporting relations can continue with Russia under Vladimir Putin, as football teams across the country stood in solidarity with Ukraine.

The Prime Minister’s comments come after Poland and Sweden’s refusal to play the Russian national football team in the World Cup play-offs following the invasion of Ukraine.

Mr Johnson, speaking at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire on Saturday evening, said the situation is “sad”.

He said: “I mean, it’s a sad thing because I don’t think we’ve had a situation like this for a very, very long time.

“But it’s inconceivable to me to imagine that normal sporting relations with Putin’s Russia can continue.”

It came amid an outpouring of anti-war sentiment across the Premier League, with Manchester City’s Ukrainian defender Oleksandr Zinchenko and fellow countryman Vitalii Mykolenko, of Everton, in tears on their respective benches at Goodison Park.

Everton v Manchester City – Premier League – Goodison Park
Zinchenko was in tears (Peter Byrne/PA)

The home side emerged from the tunnel draped in Ukraine flags, with City’s players wearing T-shirts also bearing the flag and the words “No War”, as the song He Ain’t Heavy, He’s My Brother was played in the stadium.

Just prior to kick-off in the Manchester United game against Watford, the teams gathered together to hold up a sign displaying the word “Peace”, while Aston Villa defender Matty Cash took off his shirt to reveal a “stay strong” message to Dynamo Kiev defender Tomasz Kedziora after scoring.

Meanwhile, Roman Abramovich has handed the “stewardship and care” of Chelsea to the club’s foundation trustees.

Everton v Manchester City – Premier League – Goodison Park
Players took to the field bearing ‘No war’ messages (Peter Byrne/PA)

Elsewhere, the Champions League football final in May was moved from Russia’s second-largest city, St Petersburg, to Paris, while motorsport’s world governing body the FIA announced September’s Formula One Russian Grand Prix had been cancelled.

The decisions were welcomed by the British Government, with Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries saying: “Our message is clear: Russia must not be able to legitimise their heinous and barbaric attack on Ukraine by hosting international sporting and cultural events.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal