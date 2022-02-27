Deputy Commons speaker stepping down as Labour MP at next election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Deputy Commons speaker stepping down as Labour MP at next election

By Press Association
February 27, 2022, 12:25 pm
Dame Rosie Winterton is to step down as an MP (Ian Nicholson/PA)
Dame Rosie Winterton has said she is stepping down as a Labour MP at the next election.

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Commons said it had been an “honour” to have served as MP of Doncaster Central since 1997, adding she was “deeply grateful” to her constituents.

Dame Rosie, who was known as a well-respected Labour Party disciplinarian, held positions within the Government under the leadership of former prime ministers Tony Blair and Gordon Brown.

She said in a statement: “Having been brought up in Doncaster and lived here for many years, I have treasured the support I have been given by local people.

“It has been wonderful to have the opportunity to support local charities and community groups, our local public services, including schools and the NHS, and local business.

“In Westminster, I have always tried to do Doncaster proud and make a difference through ministerial roles in the Labour government, the shadow cabinet, and currently as Deputy Speaker.

“I am very grateful to the local Labour Party for all their support and kindness, and have many fond memories of campaigning. Come sun, rain, wind or snow we worked hard and also managed to have some fun!”

The statement added: “I am deeply grateful to local people for giving me the opportunity to be the MP for Doncaster Central and want to assure you that I will do my best to support my successor when the time comes.”

Dame Rosie will continue until the next election before stepping down.

She was given a damehood in the 2015 New Year’s Honours list after soaring through the political ranks in a career spanning more than 40 years.

Dame Rosie first became an aide to Lord Prescott and made her way on to the front benches in 2001.

She was also appointed Opposition chief whip in September 2010 under Ed Miliband’s leadership and became deputy speaker of the Commons in 2020.

