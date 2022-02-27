Donations made to Ukraine humanitarian efforts as refugee numbers increase

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Donations made to Ukraine humanitarian efforts as refugee numbers increase

By Press Association
February 27, 2022, 2:13 pm
Volunteers at the Klub Orla Bialego (White Eagle Club) in Balham, south London, sort through donations (Aaron Chown/PA)
International charities and community groups are calling for donations to aid humanitarian efforts in Ukraine and to help those who flee the country.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) updated its estimate on the number of refugees that have left Ukraine, saying the total stands at 368,000 – a figure that continues to rise.

The UNHCR said humanitarian needs are “multiplying and spreading by the hour”.

Volunteers at the White Eagle Club in Balham, south London (Aaron Chown/PA)

It said it is sending more resources, staff and stockpiles to countries neighboring Ukraine in addition to stockpiles prepositioned in various locations in the region.

The agency said it is sending stock of core relief items to Moldova, including blankets, sleeping mats, family tents, winterisation kits, sleeping bags, water jerrycans, baby kits, solar lamps and other items for at least 10,000 people.

“Donations are urgently needed because every dollar counts – helping refugees wherever they are from is an incredibly good thing to do as there are nearly 26.4 million refugees around the world, around half of whom are under the age of 18.

“UNHCR has launched a Ukraine Emergency Appeal to help with relief efforts, because our relief work relies on donations and the needs on the ground are immense.

“All donations can be made through our UK charity partner – UK for UNHCR.

“We are receiving many calls from the UK public offering support and we are hugely grateful to those who have already donated or have already been in contact with us here in the UK offering to host refugees in their home,” the agency said.

Meanwhile, in Balham, south London, 30 to 40 volunteers at a Polish community centre are sorting through donations from locals.

Magda Harvey, of the Polish White Eagle Club, told the PA news agency: “The response is great. People are really helping. And it’s not just Polish people that are coming and bringing stuff.

“There are English people … all nationalities are chipping in and bringing something. It’s amazing.”

Ms Harvey said people have donated clothes, pillows, blankets, duvets, sanitary items, toys and first aid kits.

She said if a million people cross the border where will a million duvets come from, adding: “Those are the simplest things, you know, and people that are crossing the border, if you watch TV, they’ve just got a small backpack and maybe a small suitcase and what they are wearing.

“They’ve got nothing.”

A British Red Cross spokesperson said the charity is “gravely concerned” about the intensification of fighting in Ukraine over the past few days.

The spokesperson said: “People are losing their homes and lives; families are being separated.

“Essential services, like water and healthcare, are under threat.

“We are asking the UK public to help by donating to our Ukraine Crisis Appeal where a donation could help someone affected get food, water, first aid, medicines, warm clothes or shelter.

“A donation will mean we can reach even more people in desperate need.”

