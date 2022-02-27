Fears grow for Ukraine’s Antonov AN-225, the world’s largest plane

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fears grow for Ukraine’s Antonov AN-225, the world’s largest plane

By Press Association
February 27, 2022, 5:43 pm
The world’s largest aeroplane, the Antonov An-225 Mriya, as it comes in to land at East Midlands Airport (Simon Cooper/PA)
The world’s largest aeroplane, the Antonov An-225 Mriya, as it comes in to land at East Midlands Airport (Simon Cooper/PA)

There are fears that the world’s largest plane by length, the Antonov AN-225, has been damaged amid intense fighting in Ukraine.

Only a single aircraft was ever completed, making its first flight in December 1988.

Since then, it has set a variety of records for its cargo capabilities.

World’s largest plane lands in the UK
The Antonov AN-225 has a wingspan of 88 metres and a length of 84 metres, making it the longest aircraft in existence(Simon Cooper/PA)

Ukraine’s parliament said on Sunday that the aircraft has been “destroyed” by Russian forces.

It said in a tweet: “In 2020, the world’s largest transport aircraft AN-225 Mriya began to perform humanitarian flights and deliver medical supplies to combat the coronavirus in the EU.

“Then Ukraine defended Europe from the pandemic.

“Today, Russian troops have destroyed the world’s aviation legend.”

Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba also commented on the news, saying: “Russia may have destroyed our ‘Mriya’.

“But they will never be able to destroy our dream of a strong, free and democratic European state.

“We shall prevail!”

Amid fears for the aircraft’s status, the Ukrainian company Antonov said: “Currently, until the AN-225 has been inspected by experts, we cannot report on the technical condition of the aircraft.

“Stay tuned for (a) further official announcement.”

It has a wingspan of 88 metres (289ft) and a length of 84 metres (276ft) , making it the longest aircraft in existence.

Its cargo hold, at 43 metres long (141ft), is longer than the distance of the world’s first powered plane flight, completed by the Wright Brothers in 1903, at 37 metres (121ft).

According to flight tracking website Flightradar24.com, the aircraft arrived at Hostomel Airport on February 5, and has not left since.

