Fears grow for Ukraine’s Antonov AN-225, the world’s largest plane

There are fears that the world’s largest plane by length, the Antonov AN-225, has been damaged amid intense fighting in Ukraine.

Only a single aircraft was ever completed, making its first flight in December 1988.

Since then, it has set a variety of records for its cargo capabilities.

The Antonov AN-225 has a wingspan of 88 metres and a length of 84 metres, making it the longest aircraft in existence(Simon Cooper/PA)

Ukraine’s parliament said on Sunday that the aircraft has been “destroyed” by Russian forces.

It said in a tweet: “In 2020, the world’s largest transport aircraft AN-225 Mriya began to perform humanitarian flights and deliver medical supplies to combat the coronavirus in the EU.

“Then Ukraine defended Europe from the pandemic.

“Today, Russian troops have destroyed the world’s aviation legend.”

This was the world’s largest aircraft, AN-225 ‘Mriya’ (‘Dream’ in Ukrainian). Russia may have destroyed our ‘Mriya’. But they will never be able to destroy our dream of a strong, free and democratic European state. We shall prevail! pic.twitter.com/TdnBFlj3N8 — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) February 27, 2022

Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba also commented on the news, saying: “Russia may have destroyed our ‘Mriya’.

“But they will never be able to destroy our dream of a strong, free and democratic European state.

“We shall prevail!”

Amid fears for the aircraft’s status, the Ukrainian company Antonov said: “Currently, until the AN-225 has been inspected by experts, we cannot report on the technical condition of the aircraft.

“Stay tuned for (a) further official announcement.”

It has a wingspan of 88 metres (289ft) and a length of 84 metres (276ft) , making it the longest aircraft in existence.

Its cargo hold, at 43 metres long (141ft), is longer than the distance of the world’s first powered plane flight, completed by the Wright Brothers in 1903, at 37 metres (121ft).

According to flight tracking website Flightradar24.com, the aircraft arrived at Hostomel Airport on February 5, and has not left since.