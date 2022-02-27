Boris Johnson dismisses Putin’s nuclear warning as a ‘distraction’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Boris Johnson has dismissed Vladimir Putin’s announcement that he is putting Russia’s strategic nuclear deterrent on high alert as a “distraction” from struggle his troops are facing in Ukraine

The Russian leader said on Sunday that he was putting Moscow’s nuclear forces on a “special regime of combat duty” in response to “aggressive statements” coming from Western powers.

But in a pooled clip for broadcasters, the Prime Minister suggested his actions were more to do with the fact that his forces were meeting with “more resistance than the Kremlin had bargained for”.

Mr Johnson also cast doubt on possible negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian delegations to try to resolve the crisis.

President Volodymyr Zelensky agreed the two sides could meet on the Ukraine-Belarus border having initially rejected an offer of talks in Belarus.

However Mr Johnson said he had seen nothing to suggest that Mr Putin was genuine in his offer.

“There’s nothing I’ve seen so far in his behaviour that leads me to think that he could possibly be sincere,” he said.

Russian president Vladimir Putin (Adam Davy/PA)

Earlier Russian television footage showed Mr Putin meeting with his defence minister and the chief of the general staff, and instructing them to put the nuclear deterrent on a “special regime of combat duty”.

“Western countries aren’t only taking unfriendly actions against our country in the economic sphere, but top officials from leading Nato members made aggressive statements regarding our country,” he said.

(PA Graphics)

But on a day when the expected assault on Kyiv again failed to materialise and the Ukrainians claimed to have driven Russian forces out of the country’s second city Kharkiv, Mr Johnson said his words were “a distraction from the reality of what’s going on”.

“This is an innocent people who are facing a totally unprovoked act of aggression against them, and what’s actually happening is that they are fighting back perhaps with more effect, with more resistance, than the Kremlin had bargained for,” he said.

“You can see some of the logistical difficulties that the Russian forces are experiencing.

“The Russian defence ministry have themselves conceded that they’re having casualties.

“This is a disastrous misbegotten venture by President Putin.”

White House press secretary Jen Psaki accused Mr Putin of resorting to the tactics he used running up to invasion, “which is to manufacture threats that don’t exist in order to justify further aggression”.

What is happening now in Ukraine is a real people’s war. We will not fall. We will not stop or get tired. We are determined to fight back fiercely as long as it is needed to defend our land and our people. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) February 27, 2022

Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg also condemned the move, saying: “This is dangerous rhetoric. This is a behaviour which is irresponsible.”

Dr Patricia Lewis, director international security programme at the Chatham House, international affairs think tank said Mr Putin was testing the West.

“This not ‘deterrence’ on Putin’s part, this is a threat,” she said.

In other developments:

– The European Union announced a fresh round of sanctions banning Russian aircraft from the EU airspace and barring the Kremlin-backed media, RT and Sputnik.

– BP announced it is selling its £10 billion stake in oil producer Rosneft, which it co-owns with the Kremlin, after pressure from the Government.

– The Football Association said England would not play Russia for the foreseeable future while FIFA said all Russia’s matches must be played in neutral countries without supporters.

– Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said she would support Britons who answered President Zelensky’s call to go to Ukraine to fight the Russians.

The Prime Minister was speaking at the Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral in London where he addressed the congregation.

He said that while he bore no hostility to the Russian people, there was no excuse for the country’s leaders who had chosen “the path of violence and aggression”.

“Never in all my study or memory of politics and international affairs have I seen so clear a distinction between right and wrong, between good and evil, between light and dark,” he said.

Earlier, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said that faced with the possible end of his regime, Mr Putin could resort to the “most unsavoury means” in Ukraine.

Asked on Sky News about Russia’s arsenal of chemical and tactical nuclear weapons, she said: “I urge the Russians not to escalate this conflict but we do need to be prepared for Russia to seek to use even worse weapons.”

Following the co-ordinated announcement by the UK, US, EU and Canada late on Saturday that some Russian banks would be excluded from the Swift global payments system, Ms Truss said it was vital to maintain pressure on Moscow with more economic sanctions.

She said the Foreign Office was drawing up a “hit list” of Russian oligarchs who would be targeted with travel bans and asset freezes in the coming weeks.

She acknowledged there would be an “economic cost” to pay for sanctions but said it was essential that President Putin was stopped in Ukraine to avert future wars in Europe.

“If we don’t stop Putin in Ukraine we are going to see others under threat – the Baltics, Poland, Moldova, and it could end up in a conflict with Nato,” she said.

“Yes, there will be an economic cost here in Britain, there will be a cost in terms of access to oil and gas markets. I firmly believe that the British public understand the price we will pay if we don’t stand up to Putin now.”