Removal of masks in classrooms a ‘positive milestone’, Education Secretary says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Removal of masks in classrooms a ‘positive milestone’, Education Secretary says

By Press Association
February 28, 2022, 12:03 am
Secondary school students can take off masks in the classroom from Monday, but must still wear them in corridors and communal areas (Jane Barlow/PA)
Secondary school students can take off masks in the classroom from Monday, but must still wear them in corridors and communal areas (Jane Barlow/PA)

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville has welcomed the easing of coronavirus restrictions in Scotland’s secondary schools, with the ending of the need for face masks in classrooms hailed as a “positive milestone”.

High school students and teachers are no longer required to keep face coverings on within the classroom – though they do still need to wear them in communal areas such as corridors.

Ms Somerville said the removal of masks in classrooms “signals the possibility of a brighter future where schools can regain some normality”.

However she stressed that those students and staff who choose to continue to wear face coverings would be supported to do so.

Scottish Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville hailed the move as a ‘positive milestone’ (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Education Secretary said: “The last two years have been really tough for our children and young people.

“Teachers and support staff have also had to operate in a challenging environment, but all have worked incredibly hard to deliver a quality learning experience for pupils.”

She continued: “The removal of the requirement to wear face coverings in classrooms is a positive milestone – it signals the possibility of a brighter future where schools can regain some normality.

“And of course, pupils and staff who continue to choose to wear face coverings in class will be supported in doing so.”

Ms Somerville stated: “We must not forget that Covid-19 has not gone away – we all still need to be on our guard and exercise caution. Pupils and staff must still wear face coverings in communal areas and distancing rules still apply.

“The last thing I want is to have measures in place for a minute longer than is necessary, but as we have done throughout this pandemic, we will continue to be guided by scientific and expert advice.”

Scotland’s mandatory coronavirus vaccine certification scheme is being ended from Monday (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The removal of masks in classrooms comes at the same time as the mandatory vaccine passport scheme, which had applied to nightclubs and some large events, is also being ended.

This had required people to show their vaccine status before being allowed to enter clubs, and events such as some concerts and football matches.

Other restrictions are also due to be eased next month, with the legal requirement to wear face coverings in some settings to be ended then – though the Scottish Government will still “strongly recommend” people continue to use them.

And the legal requirement for businesses to retain customer contact details in case this is needed for contact tracing is expected to end on March 21.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal