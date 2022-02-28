Scotland’s census launched as residents urged to take part

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scotland’s census launched as residents urged to take part

By Craig Paton and reporter
February 28, 2022, 1:09 pm Updated: February 28, 2022, 2:09 pm
Scottish Census
Scottish Census

Scotland’s census has been launched ahead of the count which will aim to cover every person in the country.

The once-in-a-decade count will be used to plan public services, documenting population density throughout Scotland.

External Affairs Secretary Angus Robertson launched the census on Monday, stressing the the importance of high participation.

Despite census day not taking place until March 20, households are able to fill in their forms now, with most expected to complete their returns online.

Census letter on a computer
The census was launched on Monday (Tom Eden/PA)

Mr Robertson said: “Scotland’s census is unique in asking the whole nation important questions that help us to better understand the future needs of our communities.

“The census helps the Scottish Government, local government and other service providers to plan services and make decisions about how public money will be spent on major services in our communities, including schools, roads and hospitals.

“It’s essential we maximise participation and ensure that everyone is heard and their needs captured.”

Pete Whitehouse, the director of statistical services at National Records of Scotland (NRS), also stressed the importance of the census.

“It’s really important that everyone participates, whether online or by paper form. Help and support is available on our website census.gov.scot or via our free helpline 0800 030 8308, for anyone who needs it.”

The census asks a number of different questions, including regarding a person’s age, sex, health and employment status, sexual orientation and transgender status.

Last week, a last-ditch effort to stop Scots from being able to self-identify their gender on the census for was rejected.

Fair Play for Women lost its appeal against a decision by Lord Sandison who ruled transgender people can give a different answer from the sex on their birth certificate without the need for a gender recognition certificate (GRC).

To coincide with the launch of the count, a large-scale artwork created by Edinburgh-based Spanish artist Pilar Garcia de Leaniz that will tour the country ahead of March 20, with different communities able to add to the work.

The census had been delayed in 2020 due to the ongoing coronavirus restrictions.

