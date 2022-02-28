Evening Standard owner Lebedev uses front page to urge Putin to halt invasion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Evening Standard owner Lebedev uses front page to urge Putin to halt invasion

By Press Association
February 28, 2022, 2:36 pm Updated: February 28, 2022, 2:54 pm
Evgeny Lebedev, owner of the Evening Standard and the Independent newspapers. (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Media mogul Lord Evgeny Lebedev has appealed to Vladimir Putin to stop the invasion of Ukraine, through the Evening Standard newspaper.

Lord Lebedev, who owns the newspaper alongside The Independent, used the publication’s front page on Monday to write an open letter to the Russian leader.

The Russian-born crossbench peer, who is a long-term friend of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, said: “I plead with you to use today’s negotiations to bring this terrible conflict in Ukraine to an end.”

In a statement published alongside a photograph of a paramedic performing CPR on a girl injured by shelling, Lord Lebedev said: “On this page are the final minutes of a six-year-old child fatally injured by shells that struck her Mariupol apartment block on Sunday.

“She is still wearing her pink jacket as medics fight to save her. But it is too late. Other children, and other families, are suffering similar fates across Ukraine.

“As a Russian citizen I plead with you to stop Russians killing their Ukrainian brothers and sisters.

“As a British citizen I ask you to save Europe from war. As a Russian patriot I plead that you prevent any more young Russian soldiers from dying needlessly. As a citizen of the world I ask you to save the world from annihilation.”

He added that he hoped negotiations at the Ukraine-Belarus border “provide a moment of hope” and urged Mr Putin to end the war.

On Friday, the day after Russia launched its invasion into Ukraine, Lord Lebedev, who is the son of former KGB operative Alexander Lebedev, described the attack as an “unimaginable tragedy”.

“Orthodox Slavs killing their brethren on a scale not witnessed for centuries. An unimaginable tragedy for people of Ukraine and Russia,” he tweeted.

Other recent front pages of the newspaper have featured images of Ukrainians with bloodied faces and others devastated by the destruction of their homes.

