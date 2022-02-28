Ukrainian compares Kyiv shelling to the Blitz but says citizens stand ‘united’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Ukrainian enduring shelling in Kyiv has urged Britons to “close your eyes and imagine” how it feels to experience bombs falling outside your home.

Vitaliy Rulyov, 36, from Trojeshchina, Desnyanskiy district of Kyiv, has compared air raids in the capital to Britain during the Blitz but said his city is “surviving and supporting one another”.

He told the PA news agency: “To the people of Britain, I ask you that when you come home from work today, hug your family, hug your kids, close your eyes and for a second just imagine there are explosions outside your house.

“Remember how your grandparents felt when they were bombed during the war with Hitler, because the British people suffered a lot.

“When you read about it in a book, it seems so easy to understand but really it’s impossible to express what you feel because you never know where a shell or missile will hit.

“Try to imagine that feeling for a second and I hope you never have to feel that feeling again.

“But here in Ukraine, we are feeling this right now and we’re living through it.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion on Ukraine during a night-time attack last Thursday.

Mr Rulyov said since the first attack it has been “impossible to distinguish what day of the week it is” and instead counts the “number of days of war”.

He described President Putin as “sick” and warned that the war is “not about Ukraine” and that “people all over the world are in danger” if the Russians are successful.

He also urged European partners to close the sky above Ukraine in a bid to stop the Russian missiles and warplanes from flying over.

Mr Rulyov attempted to enlist in the regional defence, but was turned as they already had enough people and weapons.

He said civilians in Kyiv are living through “uncertainty and danger” but added “there is no fear” and people are “united.”

“We don’t need anything except for medication, food and that kind of thing and I’m helping to provide that for now,” he said.

“People are willing to do the job protecting this city and if Mr Putin wanted to scare Ukraine and divide it, well I think that he has done the opposite.

“I was in line for bread and it took me two hours to get to the store but people were exchanging good things about how we are surviving and supporting each other.

“People in Ukraine are united to overcome this dreadful time and hopefully we will see a peaceful sky again.”

Olena Vinnychenko, 43, who lives 2km outside Kyiv, said she will never be able to forgive Russia for the war.

She told the PA news agency: “They killed a lot of people, a lot of children. And it’s not the military operation as they are saying in their television… it’s war. They’re bombing us. They’re killing us. And we can’t forgive this.”

Ms Vinnychenko has been sheltering at her friends’ house for four days along with six other families, including children.

She said the experience has been “terrible” and she has barely slept but added she is “getting used” to the sound of explosions and gunfire.

“Russian occupants are now on our territory so they can shoot, but we have guns to protect our families,” she said.

“These guns are for animals (hunting) but also we can use them to protect ourselves.

“We don’t panic, we are quiet, and our men are making territory protection on the streets of our neighbourhood.

“Honestly we are in very good conditions now in comparison with the people in the centre of the city in the multi-storey buildings.

“We are hoping for the best still because we can see that the world is supporting us.”