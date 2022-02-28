Volunteers who delivered pandemic food parcels appeal for clothing for Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Volunteers who delivered pandemic food parcels appeal for clothing for Ukraine

By Press Association
February 28, 2022, 4:44 pm
A community group which delivered thousands of food parcels during the pandemic has launched a clothing appeal to help Ukrainians fleeing the war.

The Bearded Broz volunteer group, set up in Smethwick in the West Midlands seven years ago by Imran Hameed, is urging people to donate clothing, including jackets and shoes, for those crossing the border into Poland.

Mr Hameed, who had the first clothing donation within an hour of launching the appeal on Monday, said he and the volunteers would then either drive the donations to Poland themselves, or combine forces with other groups, which are shipping much-needed supplies.

He added that powdered baby milk formula and nappies were also being sought.

Speaking of the crisis in Ukraine, he said: “These are real people this is a real situation, these guys had a nine-to-five, these guys sent their kids to school.

“I need your help.”

The group has offered practical help to communities since it was set up, delivering up to 100,000 parcels to residents during the course of the Covid-19 pandemic, and running a busy food bank.

It also delivered food and baby supplies to Grenfell Tower survivors in 2017, with some its more than 750 volunteers even helping clear the streets during the Birmingham bin strikes, the same year.

Mr Hameed said: “Our fellow human beings are in trouble.

“They’re trying to flee the war.

“We’re trying to help, we’re trying to put an appeal together where people can give us clothing, and we can get this out to charities who are on the ground.”

He added the group needed “anything and everything” for men, women and children.

“We’re looking for jackets, we’re looking for boots – but if you’ve just got a T-shirt that’s fine,” said Mr Hameed.

Mr Hameed said he initially wanted enough to fill a 7.5 ton container.

“We are liaising with the charities on the ground we’re going to be partnering with other people; either we’ll be taking this ourselves or hitching a ride with somebody else who is sending a container over,” he said.

Donations can be dropped at the organisation’s depot at Unit 8 Ash Court in Crystal Drive, Smethwick, B66 1QG, which is open Monday to Friday, 9am until 6pm.

