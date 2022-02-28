Public sexual harassment law will come if there is ‘clear need’, minister says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Public sexual harassment law will come if there is ‘clear need’, minister says

By Press Association
February 28, 2022, 6:49 pm
Home Secretary Priti Patel who has written to MPs imploring them to back the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill (Aaron Chown/PA)
Home Secretary Priti Patel who has written to MPs imploring them to back the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill (Aaron Chown/PA)

The Government will make new laws to make public sexual harassment a crime if it is “clear” that is needed.

Home Office minister Rachel Maclean said the Government would bring forward a law to criminalise catcalling, pressing against someone in a sexual manner on public transport, making lewd comments or other inappropriate behaviour, only if a review proves it is needed.

The comments come as the Government faces pressure to amend to the controversial Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill to make misogyny a hate crime.

In the Commons, Conservative chair of the women and equalities committee Caroline Nokes said: “I know the minister agrees with the Law Commission that misogyny should not be a hate crime.

“Does she also think it appropriate that she should agree with the Law Commission that public sexual harassment should be a specific offence?

“I would like to welcome the words of the Home Secretary (Priti Patel), who just said that women should be able to live their lives ‘freely, safely and without harassment’.

“Can we stop ‘looking at this hard’ and actually bring forward some legislation to make it happen?”

Ms Maclean replied: “If the work that we are doing with the Law Commission… and others is clear that we need to make a new offence, then that is exactly what we will do.”

The Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill is due to be debated in the Commons on Monday night.

The Bill returns to the Commons after scrutiny in the House of Lords, where a series of amendments was made to it, including that misogyny should be classed as a hate crime.

The Government has previously said it will follow guidance from the Law Commission, which does not recommend misogyny should be classed as a hate crime.

Elsewhere in the debate, Labour asked the Government to lay out its plans for proper monitoring of sex offenders.

Shadow Home Office minister Jess Phillips said: “Since the publication of the VAWG (violence against women and girls) strategy, rape charging has fallen to an all-time low, leaving more people accused of rape… than ever before.

“Operation Bluestone found that the monitoring of previous offenders was failing to use intelligence to establish whether suspects had been named in previous offences.”

She added: “I ask the Secretary of State to lay out to the House exactly where in the strategy and her plans is the proper monitoring and offending management that will stop any offender, let alone the most violent and repeat rapists, because it is not even nearly happening now.”

Home Secretary Ms Patel replied: “We had the rape review. The rape review has been very, very clear and explicit in terms of the actions that had been undertaken by Government.”

She added: “This Government is fixing many of the problems, long-established problems, within the criminal justice system that has led to, quite frankly, some of the most appalling outcomes.

“We can all agree, if nothing else, on the appalling outcomes that we want to fix for rape victims.”

