Louis Tomlinson scraps concerts in Russia and Ukraine over ‘needless war’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Louis Tomlinson scraps concerts in Russia and Ukraine over ‘needless war’

By Press Association
February 28, 2022, 9:49 pm
Louis Tomlinson (Ian West/PA)
Louis Tomlinson (Ian West/PA)

Louis Tomlinson has cancelled his upcoming concerts in both Moscow and Kyiv in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

The former One Direction star, 30, said his “thoughts go out to the people of Ukraine and all those suffering from this needless war”.

Tomlinson was due to perform at the Stereo Plaza venue in the Ukrainian capital on Monday July 4 before heading to Russia to play at Circus City Hall in Moscow on Wednesday July 6.

 

However, the events have now been cancelled with Tomlinson’s official website showing a “sale paused” message for both shows.

The singer said in a statement posted on Instagram: “Due to the recent events in Ukraine, I have to sadly announce that my tour shows in Moscow and Kyiv are cancelled until further notice.

“The safety of my fans is my main priority and my thoughts go out to the people of Ukraine and all those suffering from this needless war.”

American rock band Green Day are also among the acts to have cancelled scheduled performances in Russia in response to its forces entering neighbouring Ukraine.

It comes after the Russian Grand Prix scheduled for September was cancelled and the International Olympic Committee urged sporting federations with other events planned for Russia or Belarus to do likewise.

Tomlinson and his former One Direction bandmates – Harry Styles, Liam Payne and Niall Horan – parted ways in 2016 after five years together as one of the world’s biggest boy bands.

Fifth member Zayn Malik left the band in 2015, a year before they went on indefinite hiatus.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal