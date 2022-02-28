Louis Tomlinson scraps concerts in Russia and Ukraine over ‘needless war’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Louis Tomlinson has cancelled his upcoming concerts in both Moscow and Kyiv in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

The former One Direction star, 30, said his “thoughts go out to the people of Ukraine and all those suffering from this needless war”.

Tomlinson was due to perform at the Stereo Plaza venue in the Ukrainian capital on Monday July 4 before heading to Russia to play at Circus City Hall in Moscow on Wednesday July 6.

However, the events have now been cancelled with Tomlinson’s official website showing a “sale paused” message for both shows.

The singer said in a statement posted on Instagram: “Due to the recent events in Ukraine, I have to sadly announce that my tour shows in Moscow and Kyiv are cancelled until further notice.

“The safety of my fans is my main priority and my thoughts go out to the people of Ukraine and all those suffering from this needless war.”

American rock band Green Day are also among the acts to have cancelled scheduled performances in Russia in response to its forces entering neighbouring Ukraine.

It comes after the Russian Grand Prix scheduled for September was cancelled and the International Olympic Committee urged sporting federations with other events planned for Russia or Belarus to do likewise.

Tomlinson and his former One Direction bandmates – Harry Styles, Liam Payne and Niall Horan – parted ways in 2016 after five years together as one of the world’s biggest boy bands.

Fifth member Zayn Malik left the band in 2015, a year before they went on indefinite hiatus.