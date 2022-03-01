CBI calls on Government to make investment incentives permanent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
CBI calls on Government to make investment incentives permanent

By Press Association
March 1, 2022, 12:04 am
Economic growth could increase with greater tax incentives, the CBI has said. (Jane Barlow/PA)
Economic growth could increase with greater tax incentives, the CBI has said. (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Government should introduce permanent investment incentives once the current super-deductions for businesses come to an end next year, according to a business group.

The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) said if the Government wants to increase growth and productivity without resorting to future tax rises it should do more to help businesses invest for growth.

A permanent investment deduction, where companies can claim investments back in tax credits, could boost spending by £40 billion by 2026, the CBI added.

Tony Danker
CBI Director-General Tony Danker said permanent incentives could help businesses grow. (Jonathan Brady / PA)

Any support should also be more finely tuned to encourage growth in the green economy and the apprenticeship levy should also be increased.

This should help the UK economy beat current Office for Budget responsibility (OBR) forecasts of economic growth of 1.3% to 1.7% and unveiled at the Spring Statement later this month.

A deduction will also help offset the impact of corporation tax rising from 19% to 25% in 2023, it added.

CBI Director-General Tony Danker said: “Business backs the Chancellor’s desire to foster a renewed culture of enterprise and deliver a more ambitious growth rate.

“His vision set out only last week to leverage the tax and regulatory system to promote business investment, upskill Britain’s workforce and stimulate innovation is the right recipe for future success.

“Faced with a record tax burden, a cost-of-living crisis, wage pressures and the end of the super-deduction, firms will be looking to the Spring Statement for a clear signal that the Government’s ambition will be matched by action.”

Rain Newton-Smith, chief economist at the CBI added: “This isn’t a case of business going cap-in-hand to Government and asking for a handout during hard times.

“Instead, we’re pitching a series of solutions that will lift the UK from the bottom of the G7 league on investment and drive productivity gains.

“With a relentless focus on unleashing investment-led growth, we’re showing how to deliver an economy that can respond to mounting spending pressures, while remaining lean, green and competitive.”

