Hollywood studios pause releases in Russia

By Press Association
March 1, 2022, 4:49 am
Hollywood studios pause releases in Russia in response to Ukraine crisis (Myung Jung Kim/PA)
Several major Hollywood entertainment companies say they are pausing the release of films in Russia in response to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Warner Bros, Sony Pictures and The Walt Disney Company all announced the decisions on Monday evening as Russian military forces continued their attacks on Ukrainian cities.

Violence continues to rage across the region, with thousands of citizens forced to flee their homes across the country’s borders.

The Batman screening – London
Warner Bros said it was pausing the release of it’s highly anticipated superhero blockbuster The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz (Ian West/PA)

Warner Bros said it was pausing the release of it’s highly anticipated superhero blockbuster The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz.

“In light of the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, WarnerMedia is pausing the release of its feature film The Batman in Russia,” a spokesperson said.

“We will continue to monitor the situation as it evolves. We hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to this tragedy.”

Sony Pictures also announced the postponement of its films in Russia including vampire-superhero flick, Morbius.

“Given the ongoing military action in Ukraine and the resulting uncertainty and humanitarian crisis unfolding in that region, we will be pausing our planned theatrical releases in Russia, including the upcoming release of Morbius,” an SPE spokesperson said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who have been impacted and hope this crisis will be resolved quickly.”

The film’s star Jared Leto previously urged his family and friends caught up in the “devastating” conflict to stay “as safe as you can”.

“Sending thoughts to you and your loved ones during this chaotic and disruptive time,” he tweeted.

As the fighting continues, thousands of Ukrainian citizens have been forced to flee their homes across the country’s borders.

As well as pausing the release of its films, Disney said it would work with its NGO partners to provide “urgent aide and other humanitarian assistance” to refugees.

“Given the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the tragic humanitarian crisis, we are pausing the theatrical release of films in Russia, including the upcoming Turning Red from Pixar,” a statement posted online by the company said.

“We will make future business decisions based on the evolving situation.

“In the meantime, given the scale of the emerging refugee crisis, we are working with our NGO partners to provide urgent aide and other humanitarian assistance to refugees.”

