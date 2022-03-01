Holiday firm suspends Russia tours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

Holiday firm suspends Russia tours

By Press Association
March 1, 2022, 9:14 am Updated: March 1, 2022, 9:25 am
A holiday company has cancelled all tours to Russia ‘for the foreseeable future’ following the country’s invasion of Ukraine (Ian Nicholson/PA)
A holiday company has cancelled all tours to Russia ‘for the foreseeable future’ following the country’s invasion of Ukraine (Ian Nicholson/PA)

A holiday company has cancelled all tours to Russia “for the foreseeable future” following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Riviera Travel said it made the decision due to being “shocked and deeply saddened” by recent events.

The Foreign Office advises against all travel to Russia.

In a message on its website, Staffordshire-based Riviera Travel said: “We have continued to closely monitor the situation between Russia and Ukraine, and we are shocked and deeply saddened by the events that have developed.

“In light of these circumstances, we have made the decision to cancel all of our holidays to Russia for the foreseeable future.”

The firm said it will be “exceptionally busy” contacting customers with existing bookings, and may it take “up to two weeks” to reach everyone affected.

Several river cruise firms have also suspended or amended sailings in the region, including Viking Cruises and P&O Cruises.

Flights between the UK and Russia have been grounded.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal