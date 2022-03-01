Ukraine’s president tweets gratitude over William and Kate’s social media post

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ukraine’s president tweets gratitude over William and Kate’s social media post

By Press Association
March 1, 2022, 9:25 am
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (PA)
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has thanked the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for expressing their solidarity with the people of his homeland.

The foreign leader said he was “grateful” to the couple who tweeted on Sunday that they stood with “the President and all of Ukraine’s people as they bravely fight” for the future.

The Cambridges signed off their message with their initials, indicating they had personally posted the words of support.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge meeting the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, and his wife, Olena, during an audience at Buckingham Palace (Jonathan Brady/PA)

In response, President Zelensky tweeted on Tuesday: “Olena and I are grateful to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge @RoyalFamily that at this crucial time, when Ukraine is courageously opposing Russia’s invasion, they stand by our country and support our brave citizens.

“Good will triumph.”

In October 2020, William and Kate welcomed Mr Zelensky and his wife Olena to Buckingham Palace for an audience on behalf of the Queen.

The royal pair met the president and his wife, who were on a two-day visit, in the palace’s Throne Room.

William and Kate wrote in their tweet on Saturday: “In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President Zelenskyy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine’s future.

“Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine’s people as they bravely fight for that future W & C.”

The couple included the flag of Ukraine in the post, which was retweeted by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

