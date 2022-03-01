Total agrees to halt new Russia funding but will keep existing projects

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Total agrees to halt new Russia funding but will keep existing projects

By Press Association
March 1, 2022, 10:39 am
French oil giant Total said it will not invest in any new projects in Russia (Steve Parsons/PA)
French oil giant Total said it will not invest in any new projects in Russia (Steve Parsons/PA)

French oil giant Total has agreed to make no further investments in Russian projects but fell short of announcing it is severing ties in the country.

The company is one of the biggest investors in Russia, with a 19.4% stake in Novateck, the largest producer of liquefied natural gas in the country, a 20% holding in the Yamal LNG joint venture, and interests in oil fields, refineries and renewables projects.

On Tuesday, Total said it “condemns Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine, which has tragic consequences for the population and threatens Europe”, adding it will “no longer provide capital for new projects in Russia”.

But the move still gives the company a foothold in the country, unlike UK rivals BP and Shell, which both announced in recent days that they will be disposing of their own stakes in Russian projects.

BP could take a hit of as much as 25 billion dollars (£18.7 billion) by offloading its 20% holding in Rosneft, and Shell said it expects a hit of 3 billion dollars (£2.2 billion) by ending partnerships with Gazprom.

Bernard Looney in Downing Street
BP boss Bernard Looney said his company will offload its 20% stake in Rosneft (Aaron Chown/PA)

Total added: “TotalEnergies expresses its solidarity with the Ukrainian people who are suffering the consequences, and with the Russian people who will also suffer the consequences.

“TotalEnergies is mobilised to provide fuel to the Ukrainian authorities and aid to Ukrainian refugees in Europe.

“TotalEnergies supports the scope and strength of the sanctions put in place by Europe and will implement them regardless of the consequences (currently being assessed) on its activities in Russia.”

