Street artist creates mural to show solidarity with people of Ukraine

By Press Association
March 1, 2022, 10:39 am
A mural in in Northcote Lane, Cardiff of a weeping eye in the colours of the Ukrainian flag by street artist MyDogSighs (MyDogSighs/PA)
A mural in in Northcote Lane, Cardiff of a weeping eye in the colours of the Ukrainian flag by street artist MyDogSighs (MyDogSighs/PA)

A street artist has created a mural of a weeping eye in the colours of the Ukrainian flag to show his support for the people of the war-torn country.

MyDogSighs, from Southsea, Hampshire, is known for his realistic eye murals and other graffiti works.

And now he has created his new artwork in Northcote Lane, Cardiff, using the eye motif to express his feelings over the ongoing conflict in eastern Europe.

He told the PA news agency: “You feel helpless when you see this happening, I do not know what I can do – I am not a politician, what I can do is paint to raise awareness.

£I, like most other people, sit in front of Twitter and the news feeling completely helpless – I throw paint at walls, so if I can show some support to those in Ukraine and show the feelings people are having here, then that is my little contribution.

“I can’t pick up arms, I do not have influence apart from using my art to make people stop and think, which is what art is for.”

Posting on Instagram, he wrote: “We’ve all sat and watched this hideous situation unfurl and while it’s not much, I wanted to do what I know best, (throwing paint) to highlight my sadness and anger over the Ukrainian invasion by Russia.

“I used two images to create the silhouette, the first, the beautiful place in the centre of Kyiv and the second a powerful photo that came up on my Twitter feed.

“The tear speaks for itself. A horrid, horrid situation.”

