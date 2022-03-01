Labour MP claims ‘oligarchs’ lawyers are cracking down on free speech’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Labour MP claims ‘oligarchs’ lawyers are cracking down on free speech’

By Press Association
March 1, 2022, 12:33 pm Updated: March 1, 2022, 3:26 pm
Chris Bryant speaks during the Labour Party annual conference (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Chris Bryant speaks during the Labour Party annual conference (Jonathan Brady/PA)

A Labour MP has claimed that “some oligarchs’ lawyers are cracking down on free speech” after the BBC cancelled an interview with him.

Chris Bryant, who represents the Rhondda in South Wales, suggested his appearance on Radio 5 Live on Tuesday morning had been axed because the broadcaster’s lawyers had been unable to “vet” what he was going to say.

Ahead of the planned interview, he tweeted: “Interesting @bbc5live just cancelled an interview with me at 7.30 because their lawyers couldn’t vet what I was going to say beforehand.

“I guess some oligarchs’ lawyers are cracking down on free speech. Sad that broadcasters are playing their game.”

There is no suggestion such lawyers had any involvement in the decision to cancel the interview.

Responding to his comment on Twitter, Radio 5 Live said it was “standard procedure to ask a guest for a briefing before an interview”.

The statement added: “We had not been able to arrange this and so had not been able to check any legal considerations. We’d love to have you on another time.”

A BBC spokesman said: “It’s wrong to say we have come under any external pressure; we always make our own independent editorial decisions and it’s not uncommon for interview plans to change.”

Mr Bryant, who served as deputy leader of the House of Commons from 2008 to 2009, has been vocal about the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

He recently called for the Russian-Israeli Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich to be banned from owning the football club and other UK assets.

He also previously called for a full review of so-called “golden visas” for wealthy foreign investors, which he said had been used by “dodgy Russian oligarchs”.

