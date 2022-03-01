Ukrainian photographer documents ‘proud and determined’ people of Kyiv

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ukrainian photographer documents ‘proud and determined’ people of Kyiv

By Press Association
March 1, 2022, 1:24 pm
Maria Volkova, who lives in the centre of Kyiv, has been photographing her city since the Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion on Thursday
Maria Volkova, who lives in the centre of Kyiv, has been photographing her city since the Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion on Thursday (Maria Volkova/PA)

A Ukrainian photographer has documented the “proud and determined” people of Kyiv after almost a week of military action from Russia.

Maria Volkova, who lives in the centre of the city, has photographed civilians and soldiers in the capital city since the Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion on Thursday.

Civilians sleeping in the metro in Kyiv.
Maria Volkova has been photographing her city since the Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion on Thursday (Maria Volkova/PA)

Her black and white photographs, shot on a Canon 60D, depict Ukrainian soldiers, civilians and the destruction seen on the streets on her hometown.

Civilian's are see huddled together under a blanket and wearing layers of clothing.
Civilians are seen huddled together under a blanket and wearing layers of clothing (Maria Volkova/PA)

In one photograph a child can be seen sheltering in the corner of Kyiv’s Metro station surrounded by bags of belongings and dressed in a winter coat and hat.

In another, civilians are seen huddled together trying to sleep under a blanket, wearing layers of clothing.

Her black and white photographs, shot on a Canon 60D, depict Ukrainian soldiers, civilians and the destruction seen on the streets on her hometown.
The black and white photographs, shot on a Canon 60D, depict Ukrainian soldiers, civilians and the destruction seen on the streets on her hometown (Maria Volkova/PA)

Ms Volkova, who was born in Kyiv but grew up in Luhansk in eastern Ukraine, described the mood of the people in the capital as “proud” and “determined”.

“I’m working with a war correspondent from France, who enlightens the situation in Kyiv from inside,” she told the PA news agency.

A gun next to a window
Ms Volkova described the mood of the people of Kyiv as ‘proud’ and ‘determined’ (Maria Volkova/PA)

“We’ve met civilian guys who became members of territory defence parts and took a weapon for the first time in their lives (and) a family with three kids that are leaving Kyiv ‘for nowhere’.

“I spent a night in metro to see what’s going on there, went to the place where Ukrainian soldiers stopped an invasion… and followed a restaurant owner who makes free dinners for policemen and prepares Molotov cocktails instead of the alcohol cocktails.”

Smashed window
‘I’m working with a war correspondent from France, who enlightens the situation in Kyiv from inside,’ Ms Volkova said (Maria Volkova/PA)
Maria Volkova has photographed Ukrainian soldiers in the capital city of Kyiv.
Maria Volkova has photographed Ukrainian soldiers in the capital city of Kyiv (Maria Volkova/PA)

Her photographs show soldiers wearing camouflage trousers, jackets and helmets, carrying weapons and ammunition across rubble strewn streets.

While others show scenes of cars with smashed windows, makeshift road blocks occupied by territorial soldiers and a person holding a handful of bullets.

Photographs show smashed cars and rubble on the streets.
Maria Volkova’s striking black and white photographs, shot on a Canon 60D, depict Ukrainian soldiers, civilians and the destruction seen on the streets on her hometown(Maria Volkova/PA)
Maria Volkova's black and white photographs are shot on a Canon 60D
Photographs show scenes of cars with smashed windows, makeshift road blocks occupied by territorial soldiers and a person holding a handful of bullets (Maria Volkova/PA)

The UN refugee agency says that about 660,000 people have fled Ukraine for neighbouring countries since the Russian invasion began.

