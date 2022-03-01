Silence brings ‘small hope’, says Kharkiv resident, but bombs hit ‘like thunder’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Silence brings ‘small hope’, says Kharkiv resident, but bombs hit ‘like thunder’

By Press Association
March 1, 2022, 1:25 pm
Anna Proskurnina lives in Kharkiv, just 25 miles from the Russian border and a major target of shelling (Anna Proskurnina/PA)
Anna Proskurnina lives in Kharkiv, just 25 miles from the Russian border and a major target of shelling (Anna Proskurnina/PA)

A Ukrainian in Kharkiv has said moments of silence bring “small hope it can actually end soon” as bombs drop on her city “like thunder”.

Ukraine has accused Russia of war crimes over the bombardment of civilian areas in Ukraine’s second-largest city, which is 25 miles from the Russian border.

Without a bomb shelter, Anna Proskurnina has been staying in her bathroom and slept in her bath listening to bombshells strike her city on Monday night.

Ms Proskurina is sleeping in her bath, where she is safest in her home from explosions (Anna Proskurnina/PA)

The 24-year-old lives a 10-minute drive from Kharkiv’s Freedom Square, which was hit by major explosions early on Tuesday morning.

“Every time it’s silent, a small hope appears it can actually end soon,” Ms Proskurnina told the PA news agency.

“I just heard something really f****** close… it’s like thunder.

“We live on the first floor so we stay here but every time there is shelling close I can hear neighbours rushing down to the basement.”

Ms Proskurnina said she and her family had wanted to flee Kharkiv on Thursday, but her father’s car broke down so they are now waiting for an opportunity to escape.

Ms Proskurnina’s father has taped the home’s windows to prevent being hit by shattered glass (Anna Proskurnina/PA)

Despite having food stored at their home, she said she has lost 3kgs (6.6lbs) since the Russian invasion on Thursday.

“The anxiety is way too high to even put something in your mouth,” she said.

“I took a cookie with a cup of tea today and felt like I’m going to puke… it feels horrible allowing yourself to eat.”

She spends hours a day watching the news while listening to explosions in the distance.

“I feel more anxious when I don’t see any news while hearing them in the distance,” she said.

“My biggest fear would be to lose the internet connection so we wouldn’t know what’s (happening), as a couple of areas are out of electricity and mobile connection too.”

Ms Proskurnina said she has lost three kilos since the invasion began as she cannot eat (Anna Proskurnina/PA)

While speaking to PA, Ms Proskurnina’s home lost internet connection, but she stayed in contact via her father’s mobile phone.

Ms Proskurnina she was recommended staying in her bathroom as it has no windows and a source of water even if “from the toilet bowl” if she became trapped.

She has removed the room’s mirrored ceiling and her father has taped their windows shut in an effort to prevent being struck by glass should a bomb hit their building.

On the accusation that Russia has committed war crimes in her city, Ms Proskurnina said: “Those hurt are innocent people… nobody deserves that.

“Sadly they only start using more deadly and mean and violent moves by directly shelling the people’s houses.

“I’ve been trying to connect a logic path between everything and cannot think of anything else but pure genocide.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal