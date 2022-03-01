Forbes calls for ‘respectful debate’ on gender recognition reform

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Forbes calls for ‘respectful debate’ on gender recognition reform

By Press Association
March 1, 2022, 1:56 pm
Kate Forbes said she wants respectful debate around the gender recognition reforms (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)
Kate Forbes said she wants respectful debate around the gender recognition reforms (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Kate Forbes has called for “constructive, respectful debate” when the Scottish Government attempts to make it easier for trans people to legally change their gender.

Scotland’s Finance Secretary refused to say whether she would support her Government’s proposed changes to the Gender Recognition Act amid speculation some SNP MSPs want a free vote on the reforms to avoid repercussions if they break the party’s whip.

Ms Forbes expressed dismay about the discourse over the plans to simplify how to obtain a gender recognition certificate, with vocal opposition from some campaigners about the proposals.

Changing the legislation “at the earliest opportunity” was an SNP manifesto pledge at last year’s election, with similar policies set out by Scottish Labour, the Scottish Greens and Scottish Liberal Democrats.

The Scottish Government’s equalities minister Shona Robison is due to introduce the proposed Bill at Holyrood on Thursday, following two public consultations.

The draft Gender Recognition Bill plans to reduce to six months the time it takes for transgender people to get a certificate recognising their gender.

Applicants would first have to live as their acquired gender for a minimum of three months before seeking a gender recognition certificate, with a further three-month period of “reflection” being required before this can be confirmed.

The reforms also seek to reduce the age at which someone can apply for a gender recognition certificate from 18 to 16.

Speaking to the PA news agency in Dundee, Ms Forbes said: “I think it’s important that the Bill is introduced to Parliament, that Shona Robison is able to deliver her ministerial statement and then that parliamentary scrutiny takes its course.

“I am very conscious that I’ve said a number of things over the last few months, largely about the nature of the debate.

“My plea would be for a constructive, respectful debate when it’s introduced.

“We haven’t seen that to date and my hope would be that we allow for an opportunity to debate it.

“Because we know that on one hand, right now the gender recognition process is very invasive, it’s very onerous.

“On the other hand, we know that we need to protect women’s rights.

“There is a way forward, but that way forward can only be achieved if all sides are willing to respect one another in the debate.”

Asked about reports of MSPs calling for a free vote on the subject, Ms Forbes added: “Any questions about a vote are for the group, but I’m also very conscious of my duties when it comes to collective responsibility as a member of the Government.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal