UK bars stop pouring Russian vodka over Ukraine invasion

By Press Association
March 1, 2022, 1:56 pm
London Cocktail Club owner Nightcap Group has stopped serving Russian vodka (London Cocktail Club/PA)
A host of UK bars and hospitality firms have stopped the sale of Russian vodka due to the continuing invasion of Ukraine.

Nightcap Group and Arc Inspirations are among bar operators to remove vodka and other alcohol products from Russia from their venues in a move of solidarity with people in Ukraine.

Sarah Willingham, former Dragon’s Den entrepreneur and founder of Nightcap, described the move as a “little thing” the business could do in response to the conflict.

London-listed Nightcap runs 27 sites across its London Cocktail Club, Barrio Bars and Adventure Bar Group businesses.

Ms Willingham said: “The devastation in Ukraine is heartbreaking, and I cannot start to comprehend what it must be like for the people of Ukraine.

“It’s hard to sit here in our warm safe homes and do nothing.

“We have donated money, but from a business point of view we (the senior team and the staff) wanted to do something, anything, to show our support and so therefore we have removed all Russian vodka and alcohol from our bars across the whole of the Nightcap estate.

“It’s a little thing but the more little things we do, the bigger the impact will be.”

Meanwhile, Leeds-based bar owner Arc Inspirations also confirmed it would stop serving Russian vodka.

The bar business said on Twitter: “To show our support to the people of Ukraine we will no longer be pouring any Russian vodka in any of our bars #standwithukraine.”

Elsewhere, the founder of Bundobust, which runs hospitality venues in Manchester, Liverpool and Leeds, also called on the sector to find alternatives for Russian products.

Marko Husak said on Twitter: “I’ve had quite a few messages from my colleagues in the restaurant, bar and beer industries asking if there is anything that they can do to help, so I’ve suggested that they can help by stop stocking Russian products.”

