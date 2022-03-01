Three in 10 London families miss out on first secondary school choice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Three in 10 London families miss out on first secondary school choice

By Press Association
March 1, 2022, 4:07 pm
But there has been a significant rise of nearly 4% in the proportion of pupils securing a place at their first choice of school compared with last year.

In total, 70% of families secured their first choice of secondary school
for this autumn, figures show, an increase of 3.8% from the previous year when just 66% of pupils who applied to start at a London secondary school received an offer from their first preference school.

According to data from the Pan London Admissions Board, 89% of London pupils – 82,733 children – were offered a place at one of their top three preferences of secondary school, a 2% increase from last year.

In total, the number of applications to London secondary schools has remained relatively stable, with 92,672 pupils applying for a place in September this year, a 1% decrease on the previous year.

Pan London said factors such as varying pressures on councils, the longer-term impact of the coronavirus pandemic which meant families had relocated for work, as well as the ongoing effect of Brexit could explain changes in application numbers.

Cllr Damian White, London Councils’ chairman of schools and children’s services, said: “The number of pupils starting secondary school in London remains high, and with 93% of the capital’s schools rated good or outstanding by Ofsted it is no surprise that parents are keen to send their children to school in London.

“Today’s admission figures show that the number of secondary school applications in London have remained stable compared to last year and we are delighted that 94% have been accepted into one of their preferred schools.”

Cllr White said councils are “dealing with growing demand in services for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), which has unfortunately been exacerbated by the pandemic”.

Martin Pratt, chairman of the Association of London Directors of Children’s Services, said the Pan-London Admissions Scheme ensured that “school places are distributed by local authorities in an open and fair way”.

“I can reassure parents that there are sufficient places in London’s secondary schools to meet overall demand,” he said.

“The scheme ensures that parents receive a school place offer at the school which is highest in their list of preferences for which they are eligible under the admissions criteria.”

