New economic strategy is undeliverable ‘wish list’, Sir Tom Hunter suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

New economic strategy is undeliverable ‘wish list’, Sir Tom Hunter suggests

By Press Association
March 1, 2022, 4:39 pm
Sir Tom Hunter called for a more business-led approach to economic strategy (Lesley Martin/PA)
Sir Tom Hunter called for a more business-led approach to economic strategy (Lesley Martin/PA)

Scotland’s economic strategy needs to be more business-led than the National Strategy for Economic Transformation launched by Kate Forbes, businessman Sir Tom Hunter has said.

Following the unveiling of the Scottish Government’s 10-year economic vision, the millionaire philanthropist said there should be a “more focused approach” and compared the strategy to an undeliverable “wish list”.

Announcing the National Strategy for Economic Transformation in Dundee, Ms Forbes said it would be a “radical and bold” foundation to support businesses.

Ms Forbes said the strategy would focus on growth, reducing poverty and making the country fairer, but it has received mixed responses, including business organisations welcoming the clarity to criticism from the Scottish Trades Union Congress (STUC) who claimed it was merely “paying lip service” to improving Scots’ economic wellbeing.

Responding to the launch of the plan, Sir Tom said: “What we have here is a long wish list with no magic wand to deliver it, which I do not believe is market-tested nor pragmatic.

“We need a far more focused approach to economic delivery and one single body with absolute authority and responsibility for that delivery with no-one checking their own homework.

“We also need to tackle the various elephants in the room. If we are truly focused on increased productivity we need to address that in our public sector.”

He also said the lack of productivity in the public sector was the “elephant in the room”, and contrasted the economic outputs and productivity of Scotland and Denmark, which has fewer public sector employees despite a larger population.

“Improve public sector productivity and you are well on the way to delivering growth,” Sir Tom said.

Barack Obama visit to Scotland
Sir Tom Hunter (Jane Barlow/PA)

He continued: “To be clear, I admire Kate Forbes and I believe she sees the opportunities, but in politics multiple interests tend to prevail, as is apparent here.

“What we need is a business-led economic growth strategy where we turbo-charge scale-ups; the only entities that move the economic dial and greater support for early-stage, high-growth businesses.

“Combine that with a productivity drive across the economic landscape including the public sector and an education system fit for purpose and we have a chance of winning in the global race for economic prosperity.

“Let business and Government genuinely come together, agree targets, timescales, budgets and responsibilities, and get on with it.”

In her speech announcing the strategy, Ms Forbes told business leaders: “We will ensure the voice of business is heard at the heart of government, redesign services from the perspective of their users, and make greater use of private and third sector delivery organisations where it makes sense to do so.

“Government will provide clear and decisive leadership, but it can’t assume it will deliver these objectives alone.

“Business and industry must also lead, grow and develop with Government playing a supporting role as required.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal