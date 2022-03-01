British Gas owner Centrica to exit Russia gas supply contracts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

British Gas owner Centrica to exit Russia gas supply contracts

By Press Association
March 1, 2022, 5:10 pm
British Gas owner Centrica has said it will exit its Russia-linked supply contracts (Centrica/PA)
British Gas owner Centrica has said it will exit its Russia-linked supply contracts (Centrica/PA)

British Gas owner Centrica has said it will exit its gas supply agreements with Russian counterparts, including Gazprom, following the invasion of Ukraine.

It comes after a number of UK energy companies, including BP and Shell, moved to sever their ties to Russia due to the ongoing conflict.

London-listed Centrica said it currently has a medium-term contract with Gazprom Marketing and Trading, the Russian energy giant’s UK entity, through which gas can be sourced from the open market.

The firm highlighted that this supply contract is not affected by current sanctions imposed by the UK government but has still launched talks to quit the deal.

Chris O’Shea, chief executive officer of Centrica, said: “We are shocked by the events unfolding in Ukraine and the needless loss of lives.

“We intend to exit our gas supply agreements with Russian counterparts, principally Gazprom, as a matter of urgency.

“We are working through the details of how best to do this. Additionally we will ensure we are compliant with all relevant sanctions.”

On Monday evening, Shell announced plans to sell its stake in all joint ventures with Russian partner Gazprom, calling Russia’s invasion of the country “senseless” and a threat to European security

It came after BP said it would divest its 25 billion dollar stake in Rosneft, where it owned a 20% shareholding and held two board seats.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal