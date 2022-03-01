Wales plans to welcome refugees as Drakeford pledges £4m in aid to Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wales plans to welcome refugees as Drakeford pledges £4m in aid to Ukraine

By Press Association
March 1, 2022, 10:04 pm
Mark Drakeford (Welsh Government handout)
Mark Drakeford (Welsh Government handout)

Mark Drakeford has said he is ready to welcome Ukrainian refugees to Wales as he pledged £4 million in financial and humanitarian aid to the country.

Wales’s First Minister said he is “gravely concerned about the horrific and appalling situation in the Ukraine” and plans to discuss Russia’s brutal invasion on his visit to Brussels this week.

Mr Drakeford is in the Belgian capital for a series of meetings with diplomats and parliamentarians initially set up to celebrate St David’s Day and to reaffirm the country’s relationships with key European nations and regions, the Welsh Government said on Tuesday.

He has made it clear that given ongoing events, the conflict which has broken out in Europe will be at the centre of discussions.

“We stand in support of the Ukrainian people who are bravely resisting this unprovoked and brutal act of war,” Mr Drakeford said earlier on Tuesday.

“Wales, as a Nation of Sanctuary, stands ready to welcome people fleeing Ukraine. Tomorrow we will be holding urgent discussions with local authority leaders to ensure preparations are in place to accept refugees.

“I have also written to the Prime Minister urging the UK Government to strengthen current arrangements to enable Ukrainian citizens to come to the UK quickly and safely. It is vital people can seek safe sanctuary here without bureaucracy delaying that process.”

Speaking about his visit across the Channel, he said: “Wales’s European identity matters now perhaps more than ever. I want to emphasise our Welsh identity as a European nation sharing the values of freedom, free speech and a peaceful European way of life.”

The Welsh Government has said work is being carried out to measure the exposure of local government pension funds in Wales to Russian investments and financial products.

It urged anyone who can help to donate to the British Red Cross, Unicef UK or to the UNHCR UK.

