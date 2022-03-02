Radiotherapy plan launched with £1.2m for high dose treatment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Radiotherapy plan launched with £1.2m for high dose treatment

By Press Association
March 2, 2022, 12:03 am
The Health Secretary said the Scottish Government wanted to provide a ‘world class’ radiotherapy service in Scotland (Peter Summers/PA)

A new radiotherapy plan will be launched by the Scottish Government, with a £1.2 million investment in a method of high dose treatment.

The document set out 13 key goals to be met by March 2025, including “optimising” the radiotherapy workforce.

The plan said practitioners who worked primarily in one of the five cancer centres would be encouraged to “work across centres where feasible”.

Funding would also be provided to help roll out stereotactic ablative radiotherapy (SABR) to all of the centres in Scotland – currently only three of the five are able to provide the treatment.

SABR provides a more precise form of high dose radiotherapy that can be used on smaller tumours while helping to limit the impact on other organs and will be used to treat oligometastatic disease – when only a few growths have spread beyond the origin point of the cancer.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “Radiotherapy plays a key role in treating and curing cancer, with approximately half of all cancer patients expected to receive radiotherapy treatment.

“After surgery, radiotherapy is the next most effective form of cancer treatment and is given to 40% of all patients who are cured.

“We are committed to providing a world class radiotherapy service for cancer patients, regardless of where they live.

“This National Radiotherapy Plan sets out 13 actions with a view to not only curing more cancers but also reducing side effects by increasing access to the most modern treatments.”

Dr John McLellan, the head of radiotherapy physics at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, said the funding will allow his centre to expand its use of SABR treatments.

“SABR provides so many patients with treatment options that were not technically feasible just a few years ago and the team here in Aberdeen has worked hard to provide this cutting-edge technique for patients across the north east.

“We’re fortunate that consistent funding of radiotherapy equipment in Scotland has furnished our treatment centres with some of the most advanced equipment available.

“The funding being announced today will allow us to expand our SABR service in Aberdeen, meeting the challenges of ever more complex treatments and an ever increasing number of patients.”

