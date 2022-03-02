Government ‘without answers’ on costs of net zero to consumers and businesses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Government ‘without answers’ on costs of net zero to consumers and businesses

By Press Association
March 2, 2022, 12:54 am
Net zero means a wholesale transformation for the UK, from phasing out boilers in favour of low-carbon technology such as heat pumps, to ending conventional car sales, rolling out electric vehicles and on-street charging points, boosting offshore wind and planting more woodlands (PA)
The Government cannot say what cutting climate pollution to “net zero” by 2050 will cost consumers, households and businesses, MPs have warned.

The Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has put out a report on the legally binding goal to cut greenhouse gases to zero overall, slashing pollution as much as possible and using measures such as planting trees to offset what is left.

Net zero means a wholesale transformation for the UK, from phasing out boilers in favour of low-carbon technology such as heat pumps, to ending conventional car sales, rolling out electric vehicles and on-street charging points, boosting offshore wind and planting more woodlands.

While the target to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 was enshrined in law in June 2019, the Government only unveiled its plan for how to meet the goal in October 2021 – and the committee said it was missing answers to key questions.

These include how it will fund the shift to net zero and how it will replace income from taxes such as fuel duty, which raises billions of pounds a year but will dwindle with the move to electric cars.

Treasury officials questioned by the committee were “reluctant to be drawn” on future costs.

And while the Government is relying on consumer behaviour changes and new technology, it is not clear how it will support the shift to greener products.

Dame Meg Hillier, chairwoman of the PAC, said: “Government is relying heavily on rapidly changing consumer behaviours and technological innovations to drive down the costs of green options, but it is not clear how it will support and encourage consumers to purchase greener products or incentivise businesses and drive change.

“Every Government department has a responsibility for delivering policies towards the target of net zero but two years after enshrining the ‘net zero’ by 2050 target in law, the Government has unveiled a plan without answers to the key questions of how it will fund the transition to net zero – including how it replace significant income from taxes such as fuel duty.”

Ms Hillier said the net zero strategy required national and local government, regulators, businesses, and consumers working all together to deliver the targets.

“A top-down strategy from Government won’t deliver on its own.

“There is a risk that a series of disconnected initiatives announced by central Government will not bring about the changes that are now set out in law,” she said.

