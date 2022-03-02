UK couple paint their house in colours of Ukraine flag

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

UK couple paint their house in colours of Ukraine flag

By Press Association
March 2, 2022, 12:56 pm
Rend and Michael Platings have painted their home in Cambridge in the colours of the Ukraine flag in a show of support for friends in the country (Joe Giddens/PA)
Rend and Michael Platings have painted their home in Cambridge in the colours of the Ukraine flag in a show of support for friends in the country (Joe Giddens/PA)

A UK couple have painted their house in the colours of the Ukraine flag in a show of support for friends in the country.

Rend Platings and her husband Michael used two five-litre tubs of paint, one yellow and one blue, costing £76 in total, to decorate the outside of their home in Cambridge on Sunday.

The pair, who live with eight-year-old daughter Samantha, said neighbours have been supportive.

Mrs Platings said: “It was my husband’s idea.

Russian Invasion of Ukraine
Michael and Rend Platings have painted their home in Cambridge in the colours of the Ukraine flag in a show of support for friends in the country (Joe Giddens/PA)

“He just assumed other people would have done it anyway.

“He sent me a WhatsApp with some tubs of paint, two five-litre tubs that he bought, and said ‘How about we paint the house, what do you think?’

“I said ‘That would be amazing’.”

The charity chief executive said the move was designed to “show our support for our friends in Ukraine and for the Ukranian people in this crisis”.

“Unequivocally we feel that Russia has been the aggressor, the bully,” she said.

“There are very few cases where there are so clearly bad guys and such a wrong thing to happen to people.

“We especially feel for the parents who are over there and the children.

“There are heartbreaking stories of children that are running out of medicine, need treatment, that are scared to leave their homes or their bunkers and cellars.

“They are left with a choice none of us would want to have.”

Russian Invasion of Ukraine
The Platings used two five-litre tubs of paint, one yellow and one blue, costing £76 in total, to decorate the outside of their Cambridge home (Joe Giddens/PA)

Mrs Platings said she is Iraqi – “maybe it makes me a little bit sensitive around war issues” – and was in Ukraine “a couple of weeks ago” to see friends.

“One of my best friends is there now and she’s just heartbroken,” she added.

Mr Platings said: “I find social media to be impermanent.

“This could be something that carries on longer than the average attention span on Twitter.”

He added: “It’s really not about us but people have said they’re proud to be our friends.

“People in Ukraine have appreciated the support that they’re getting from everyone all over the world.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal