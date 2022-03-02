Truss said being Foreign Secretary was bottom of her wish list, Stewart claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Politics

Truss said being Foreign Secretary was bottom of her wish list, Stewart claims

By Press Association
March 2, 2022, 1:25 pm
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss (PA)
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss (PA)

Liz Truss once told former cabinet minister Rory Stewart that she found foreign affairs “really boring” and being Foreign Secretary was bottom of her wish list, he has alleged.

Ms Truss, who has held the senior cabinet role since September 2021, was also accused of seemingly thinking the job is “about Instagram”, by former Downing Street director of communications, Alastair Campbell.

Mr Stewart, who was international development secretary for a period in 2019 but quit the Cabinet after Boris Johnson became party leader, made the comments in the first episode of the new podcast, The Rest Is Politics, which he hosts alongside Mr Campbell.

Rory Stewart
Former Tory MP Rory Stewart (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The former Penrith and the Border Tory MP, who also sat as an independent after being sacked by his party, said there is a sense that “nobody really prioritises foreign affairs, or haven’t for a long time in British politics”, adding that Ms Truss once told him the “last thing” she would want to be was Foreign Secretary.

He said: “I remember when I was running for the Foreign Affairs Committee, as I started, and then later to be chair of (the) Defence Committee, Liz Truss saying to me ‘I can’t understand why you’re obsessed with foreign affairs, I find it really boring – the last thing I want to do is to be Foreign Secretary’.

“Actually she was speaking for a whole generation. All these people wanted to get on the Treasury Committee… nobody wanted to do foreign affairs and defence. Britain was already beginning to turn very, very inward.”

Meanwhile, Mr Campbell accused the Foreign Secretary of focusing too much on social media, saying: “Honestly, Liz Truss… she really does seem to think it’s about Instagram. She does seem to think the job is about Instagram.”

Tony Blair’s former advisor added: “You’re the Foreign Secretary, for God’s sake.”

Mr Stewart, who was a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee from July 2010 to June 2014, and chaired the Defence Committee from May 2014 to March 2015, also said he thought the current Defence Secretary, Ben Wallace, was doing a “good job”.

“I think he actually has surprised people. I think he’s been one of the real performers,” he said.

Ms Truss has been approached for comment.

