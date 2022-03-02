MPs give standing ovation to Ukraine ambassador at Prime Minister’s Questions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
MPs give standing ovation to Ukraine ambassador at Prime Minister’s Questions

By Press Association
March 2, 2022, 2:08 pm
MPs in the House of Commons, London, give a standing ovation to Ukraine’s ambassador to the UK Vadym Prystaiko (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor)
Ukraine’s ambassador to the UK was given a standing ovation and cheered loudly by MPs as he watched Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons.

Vadym Prystaiko sat in a side gallery in the chamber and received applause for almost a minute after Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle announced he was in attendance.

Sir Lindsay said: “Your excellency, we generally do not allow applause in this chamber, but on this occasion the House quite rightly will want to demonstrate our respect and support for your country and its people in the most difficult of times.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson opened PMQs by condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

He said: “Putin has gravely miscalculated. In his abhorrent assault on a sovereign nation, he has under-estimated the extraordinary fortitude of the Ukrainian people and the unity and resolve of the free world in standing up to his barbarism.

“The UN General Assembly will vote later today, and we call on every nation to join us in condemning Russia and demanding that Putin turns his tanks around.

Russian Invasion of Ukraine
Vadym Prystaiko in the public gallery as he was given a standing ovation by MP (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor)

“If instead Putin doubles down then so shall we, further ratcheting up economic pressure and supporting Ukraine with finance, with weapons and with humanitarian assistance.

“Today the Disasters Emergency Committee is launching its Ukraine appeal and every pound donated by the British people will be matched by the Government, starting with £20 million.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer welcomed the ambassador, adding: “This House and this country stands united in our support for the Ukrainian people in the face of Russia aggression.”

Conservative MP Alexander Stafford (Rother Valley) said his Ukrainian grandfather was “deported by the Soviets to the gulags of Siberia”, adding: “I’m proud of my Ukrainian heritage, never more so than over the past week where this plucky nation – the nation of my family – has stood up to the jackboot of Putin’s army.”

