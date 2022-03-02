Virtual trials have been ‘resounding failure’ – senior lawyer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Virtual trials have been ‘resounding failure’ – senior lawyer

By Press Association
March 2, 2022, 2:25 pm
A senior lawyer discussed virtual court hearings (Jane Barlow/PA)
Virtual trials introduced during the pandemic have been a “resounding failure”, a senior lawyer has told MSPs.

Stuart Murray, vice-president of the Scottish Solicitors Bar Association, said virtual hearings hindered access to justice and detracted from the “solemnity” of proceedings.

He spoke to Holyrood’s Criminal Justice committee on Wednesday, where MSPs were taking evidence on the Coronavirus (Recovery and Reform) (Scotland) Bill.

The legislation would continue some changes to the justice system introduced during the pandemic.

Technology was sometimes ‘woefully inadequate’, MSPs heard (Jane Barlow/PA)

Discussing virtual trials, Mr Murray said: “I have read commentary from sheriffs, sheriff principals and some politicians that it’s been a resounding success.

“But I can say, I think on behalf of the vast majority of the profession, it has been nothing but a resounding failure, unfortunately.”

Virtual hearings were “significantly detrimental” to the majority of clients in criminal cases, he said, arguing they could be more useful in civil cases.

Mr Murray continued: “But essentially, in the criminal realm, an accused person should be entitled to have their accuser in the same room as them.

“And my view, and the view of the profession I think, is that it takes away some of the solemnity of the court process.”

The technology for virtual custody proceedings was sometimes “woefully inadequate”, he said, making it difficult for lawyers to communicate with their clients.

However Mr Murray said the practice of using cinemas to house juries in High Court proceedings had largely worked well.

He told the committee: “I think if you spoke to most criminal defence lawyers, and most criminal defence advocates, whilst they accept it works to a degree it is far from ideal.

“I think I’ve yet to see a jury trial where at least one juror doesn’t start to nod off during proceedings.

“That’s because they’re not in court any more – it doesn’t feel like a tangible experience for them.”

