People and firms assisting Putin could face financial damage, No 10 suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

People and firms assisting Putin could face financial damage, No 10 suggests

By Press Association
March 2, 2022, 2:55 pm Updated: March 2, 2022, 3:35 pm
The UK Government is preparing to publish a list of people deemed to be associated with Russian President Vladimir Putin and his regime (Mikhail Klimentyev/AP)
The UK Government is preparing to publish a list of people deemed to be associated with Russian President Vladimir Putin and his regime (Mikhail Klimentyev/AP)

Individuals and firms deemed to be “assisting” Russian president Vladimir Putin in his war against Ukraine could face financial damage as a result of being named by the UK Government.

Downing Street said Britons should “think very carefully” about holding relations with those who are due to feature on a forthcoming list of people deemed to have Kremlin links.

It comes after the Prime Minister told MPs that a “full list of all those associated” with Mr Putin’s regime will be published, as he looked to heap further pressure on oligarchs with UK investments to “disassociate themselves from this barbaric invasion”.

No 10 said the public could expect a “significant proportion” of those who will feature to be sanctioned as part of punitive measures after Moscow’s advance on Kyiv.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman, asked whether the list would serve as a warning not to do business with those named, said: “It may well have that effect.”

The Downing Street official said it was “in the interest of transparency” to put the list – which is still being finalised – into the public domain so that Britons “can see where we believe there are individuals who are benefiting from the Putin regime”.

He told reporters: “I think what we are trying to do across the board, whether it is with businesses or oligarchs or in the cultural sector as well, is to make clear that, even where we are not taking legislative action, people should think very carefully about how they engage with any organisations that may be assisting Putin – even inadvertently – in the attack and invasion of Ukraine.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson pictured leaving 10 Downing Street with Ambassador of Ukraine to the UK Vadym Prystaiko, to attend Prime Minister’s Questions
Prime Minister Boris Johnson pictured leaving 10 Downing Street with Ambassador of Ukraine to the UK Vadym Prystaiko, to attend Prime Minister’s Questions (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Separately, the Prime Minister’s press secretary confirmed the Conservative Party would take No 10’s advice on board regarding those who are publicly said to have associations with Mr Putin.

Asked whether the Tories would return any money if a party donor appeared on the published list, the press secretary called it a “hypothetical question” and said there were checks in place on donations made to UK political parties.

Labour said that anyone on the Government’s list of “enablers” of the Russian president should be considered “beyond the pale”.

But a party spokesman said its view would be affected by “what the criterion is for the Government to put people on that list”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal