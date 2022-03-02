Sturgeon: Government ‘committed’ to providing laptops for children

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sturgeon: Government ‘committed’ to providing laptops for children

By Press Association
March 2, 2022, 3:24 pm
Nicola Sturgeon insisted ministers are ‘extremely committed’ to fulfilling an election pledge to offer all schoolchildren a free laptop or tablet (Peter Summers/PA)
Nicola Sturgeon has insisted she is “extremely committed” to giving every school child in Scotland a laptop or tablet, despite Conservative claims that the length of time it will take to roll out the scheme will mean some youngsters leave school without receiving such a device.

The First Minister was pressed on how many of the free devices – which were promised to youngsters by the SNP in the run-up to last year’s Holyrood election – have been delivered so far but said she could not say.

Appearing before a special meeting of Scottish Parliament committee conveners, Ms Sturgeon told Education Committee convener Stephen Kerr: “I don’t have the precise number right now, I will get that for you.”

Ms Sturgeon also promised to give more detail on the “phasing” of the pledge, saying: “It is a parliamentary term commitment and it is one we are extremely committed too.”

Tory MSP Mr Kerr said this qualification on the timescale had not been mentioned when Deputy First Minister John Swinney made the commitment last March.

Mr Swinney said at the time that if the SNP was re-elected to government, it would “roll out a new programme to deliver into the hands of every school child in Scotland a laptop, Chromebook or tablet to use in school and at home”.

He promised this would “come with a free internet connection and full technical support”, with Mr Swinney saying the Covid pandemic had shown such devices are “no longer luxuries” and are instead “the basic building blocks of a good education”.

Addressing the SNP conference at the time, the Deputy First Minister said: “A child cannot do their homework on mum or dad’s phone. And they cannot study online if they can’t connect to the internet.

“Just as in my day the teacher handed out a jotter to all, so in this internet age we will hand each child the device they need to learn and prosper.”

But after hearing the timescale of five years for delivery, Mr Kerr said: “Many thousands of children will have left school before the promise is delivered.”

The Scottish Government, working with local authority leaders at Cosla, rolled out “the region of I think 75,000 devices and internet connections over the course of the pandemic”, the First Minister said.

That came after an assessment was made of those youngsters who were “living in conditions of deprivation” and were “at risk of being digitally excluded”, she added.

Looking ahead, she stressed the ongoing commitment is to deliver the devices to school children “over the term of the Parliament”.

She also hit back at Mr Kerr, comparing the work the Scottish Government is doing to help children and families with the policies of the UK Government.

The First Minister said: “Whether it is baby boxes, whether it is the doubling of early education and childcare, whether it is the child payment doubled to lift children out of poverty but also to mitigate the brutal attacks on income of a Westminster Tory Government.

“Whether it is laptops, or whether it is tablets, whether it is all of that, we will continue to make sure Scotland is the best place in the world for children to grow up, despite the best efforts of those elsewhere in the UK that try to drag us backwards.”

