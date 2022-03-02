Asos ends sales in Russia after Ukraine invasion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business UK and abroad

Asos ends sales in Russia after Ukraine invasion

By Press Association
March 2, 2022, 4:05 pm
(Asos/PA)
(Asos/PA)

Asos has joined a growing list of western companies pulling out of Russia as sanctions take hold and the invasion of Ukraine intensifies.

The online fashion giant said it was halting sales in Russia and could not fulfil deliveries in Ukraine due to the conflict.

Other companies to take action include US tech giants Apple and Google and sportswear brand Nike.

Asos said: “Asos’s priority is the safety of its colleagues and partners in Ukraine and Russia.

ASOS stock
Asos is suspending operations in Russia (Rui Vieira/PA)

“Immediately following the invasion, Asos suspended sales in Ukraine as it became impossible to serve customers there.

“Against the backdrop of the continuing war, Asos has decided that it is neither practical nor right to continue to trade in Russia, and has therefore today suspended our sales there.

“Our thoughts are with the people of Ukraine and all those affected in the region.”

Apple said earlier in the day that it would halt product sales in Russia, where iPhones are the third best-selling smartphones, having already suspended Apple Pay services.

Google has removed Russian state-funded publishers including RT, which is under investigation by UK regulator Ofcom, from its features and limited its Google Pay service.

Nike’s Russian website was also down and not accepting delivery orders, although customers were encouraged to visit stores instead, which remain open.

