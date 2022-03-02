Ukraine’s hospitals face oxygen shortage, WHO leaders warn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ukraine’s hospitals face oxygen shortage, WHO leaders warn

By Press Association
March 2, 2022, 4:17 pm
Ukraine is struggling to supply its hospitals with oxygen after three oxygen plants closed (Niall Carson/PA)
Ukraine’s hospitals face an oxygen shortage with at least 2,000 patients needing it to survive, World Health Organisation (WHO) leaders have warned.

WHO Director-General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, told a press conference that oxygen supply levels in Ukraine’s hospitals were dangerously low due to the conflict.

Dr Tedros said these low levels will impact the ability of doctors to treat patients with Covid-19.

“Critical shortages of oxygen will have an impact on the ability to treat patients with Covid-19 and many other conditions,” he said.

He added that three major oxygen plants have closed in the country.

“At least three major oxygen plants in Ukraine have now closed and we are seeking ways of accessing oxygen from neighbouring countries and ways to deliver it safely to where it’s needed,” he said.

His words were echoed by Dr Michael Ryan, the executive director of the WHO Health Emergencies Programme, who told the conference that more than 2,000 people were currently on oxygen support for treatment for Covid-19 in Ukraine’s hospitals.

“I think the estimate just last week was that there was at least 2,000 people on oxygen for Covid in Ukraine”, he said.

“That’s 2000 people who need oxygen to survive, that number hasn’t changed.”

He added that the total number of people who need oxygen would be even higher.

“In fact if anything it has gone up because we have people with injuries and people who are undergoing surgery and need oxygen,” he said.

“We have children with childhood pneumonia, we have women with difficulties in labour.

“So oxygen is not just life-saving for Covid, oxygen is life-saving full stop.”

He warned that patients can’t be put on a waiting list for oxygen, they need it right now.

“You need it when you need it”, he said. “You can’t wait until tomorrow for oxygen. You can’t wait until next week. You can’t be put on a waiting list for oxygen.

“You can’t stand in the queue for oxygen. Oxygen saves your life right now.”

