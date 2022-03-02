Ukraine’s hospitals face oxygen shortage, WHO leaders warn

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ukraine’s hospitals face an oxygen shortage with at least 2,000 patients needing it to survive, World Health Organisation (WHO) leaders have warned.

WHO Director-General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, told a press conference that oxygen supply levels in Ukraine’s hospitals were dangerously low due to the conflict.

Dr Tedros said these low levels will impact the ability of doctors to treat patients with Covid-19.

“Critical shortages of oxygen will have an impact on the ability to treat patients with Covid-19 and many other conditions,” he said.

He added that three major oxygen plants have closed in the country.

“At least three major oxygen plants in Ukraine have now closed and we are seeking ways of accessing oxygen from neighbouring countries and ways to deliver it safely to where it’s needed,” he said.

His words were echoed by Dr Michael Ryan, the executive director of the WHO Health Emergencies Programme, who told the conference that more than 2,000 people were currently on oxygen support for treatment for Covid-19 in Ukraine’s hospitals.

“I think the estimate just last week was that there was at least 2,000 people on oxygen for Covid in Ukraine”, he said.

“That’s 2000 people who need oxygen to survive, that number hasn’t changed.”

He added that the total number of people who need oxygen would be even higher.

“In fact if anything it has gone up because we have people with injuries and people who are undergoing surgery and need oxygen,” he said.

“We have children with childhood pneumonia, we have women with difficulties in labour.

“So oxygen is not just life-saving for Covid, oxygen is life-saving full stop.”

He warned that patients can’t be put on a waiting list for oxygen, they need it right now.

“You need it when you need it”, he said. “You can’t wait until tomorrow for oxygen. You can’t wait until next week. You can’t be put on a waiting list for oxygen.

“You can’t stand in the queue for oxygen. Oxygen saves your life right now.”