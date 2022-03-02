Cop26 president Alok Sharma tests positive for coronavirus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cop26 president Alok Sharma tests positive for coronavirus

By Press Association
March 2, 2022, 5:17 pm Updated: March 2, 2022, 5:24 pm
File photo dated 07/12/21 of Cop26 President Alok Sharma. (Aaron Chown/PA)
Cop26 President Alok Sharma has tested positive for Covid, he has announced, hours after he sat on the frontbench next to Boris Johnson.

Mr Sharma, who was due to travel abroad and therefore took a Covid test, discovered he had the virus on Wednesday afternoon.

He had earlier been in the Commons answering questions from MPs and had sat next to Mr Johnson during Prime Minister’s Questions.

He tweeted: “I was due fly abroad this evening and as a precaution tested myself ahead of travel.

“Unfortunately I have tested positive for covid

“I feel absolutely fine but will now isolate, and work from home, for the required period of time.”

After the rules changed last week, Mr Sharma does not need to isolate by law but the guidance is that those who test positive should stay at home, if they can, and avoid contact with others.

The Prime Minister will also not need to self-isolate under the rules.

Earlier, in the Commons, Mr Sharma had told MPs the UK needed to help its neighbours to transition to renewable fuels and end reliance on fossil fuels from “tyrannical regimes” like Russia.

Shadow climate change secretary Ed Miliband told MPs: “This House stands in solidarity with the Ukrainian people, and his Cop presidency now faces an utterly changed context with the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“The crisis shows how the global dependence on fossil fuels supports the most tyrannical regimes.

“This is a war underwritten by Russia’s oil and gas.

“Does he agree with me therefore that the best route to protect our energy and national security and undermine the power of Putin is not by increasing our dependence on fossil fuel with prices at the international market, but by supercharging the drive to renewable, nuclear and energy efficiency so all countries including our own have clean, cheap home-grown power?”

Mr Sharma replied: “He makes an important point in terms of the clean energy transition.

“I have said in the past that what we want to see is a managed clean energy transition.

“That is why we put forward the North Sea transition deal and, of course, this Government is focussed on renewables, on nuclear, on hydrogen.”

