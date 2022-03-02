UN overwhelmingly reprimands Russia over invasion of Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

UN overwhelmingly reprimands Russia over invasion of Ukraine

By Press Association
March 2, 2022, 6:25 pm
Vladimir Putin was growing increasingly isolated on the international stage (Tass/PA)
Vladimir Putin was growing increasingly isolated on the international stage (Tass/PA)

Russia is increasingly isolated on the international stage after the United Nations General Assembly overwhelmingly voted to demand an immediate end to the invasion of Ukraine.

Just four countries joined Russia in opposing a motion calling for the withdrawal of all occupying forces, as 141 countries backed it during an emergency session in New York on Wednesday.

Belarus, which has been labelled a co-aggressor in the invasion, voted against the reprimand, as did North Korea, Eritrea and Syria, while 35 nations abstained.

Resolutions of the General Assembly are not legally binding but carry political weight by showing the strength of international feeling and the result further diplomatically isolates Russia at the UN.

Boris Johnson said: “Rarely has the contrast between right and wrong been so stark.

“We are united in our abhorrence to the evil actions of Putin’s regime and stand side-by-side on the international stage as we deplore its aggression in the strongest possible terms.

“We are – and will continue to be – unified in our resounding admiration for the courage and bravery of (Ukraine’s) President Volodymyr Zelensky and the Ukrainian people.”

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss declared Russia “isolated” following the vote in the first emergency session of the assembly since 1997, which easily surpassed the two-thirds majority required to be approved.

China and India were among those who abstained, but the reprimand was backed by nations ranging from world powers to tiny island states, showing the wide-reaching outrage at Moscow’s attack.

Britain had been lobbying behind the scenes for nations to back the motion, which deplored Russian “aggression” in the “strongest terms” and demanded the total withdrawal of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces.

Earlier in the day, Downing Street called for a “clear message” to be sent from the UN that the “world abhors” the “unprovoked attack on a democratic country”.

Mr Johnson’s official spokesman said: “The Prime Minister is speaking to, and has been speaking with, a number of leaders to make sure we speak whenever possible with a unified voice on this and send a direct message to Vladimir Putin.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal