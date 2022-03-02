Ofcom launches 12 further investigations into Kremlin-backed channel RT

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ofcom launches 12 further investigations into Kremlin-backed channel RT

By Press Association
March 2, 2022, 6:34 pm
Ofcom is considering whether the news channel should retain its licence (Yui Mok/PA)
TV watchdog Ofcom has launched a further 12 investigations into RT and said it is considering whether the news channel should retain its licence.

This brings the total number of probes into the “due impartiality” of programmes on the Russian state-controlled network to 27.

Boris Johnson has criticised RT and called for an Ofcom review, while Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries has also told the watchdog to review its operations.

A statement released by the regulator on Wednesday said: “Ofcom has today opened a further 12 investigations into the due impartiality of programmes on the RT news channel.

“This takes the total number of RT programmes under investigation to 27.

“We are very concerned by the volume of programmes on RT that are raising potential issues under the Broadcasting Code, and as we progress our investigations we are considering whether RT should retain a UK licence.”

Ofcom chief executive Dame Melanie Dawes previously said the body would be concluding its investigations “as a matter of urgency” given the “serious ongoing situation in Ukraine”.

The network – formerly Russia Today – was unavailable on Sky, Freesat and Freeview on Wednesday.

It comes after European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen announced over the weekend the channel would be banned in the EU.

Concerns have also been raised about RT by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, who labelled it Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “personal propaganda tool” which spreads “lies and disinformation”.

Ms Dorries has described the channel, which broadcasts internationally in languages including English, French and German, as “demonstrably part of Russia’s global disinformation campaign”.

However, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has warned the BBC risks being banned in Russia if the Kremlin-backed broadcaster is shut down in the UK.

