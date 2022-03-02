Ukrainian Catholic bishop warns British people to avoid disinformation about war

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ukrainian Catholic bishop warns British people to avoid disinformation about war

By Press Association
March 2, 2022, 7:24 pm
Bishop Kenneth Anthony Adam Nowakowski (Aaron Chown/PA)
British peoples can help the people of Ukraine by avoiding disinformation, the Ukrainian Catholic Bishop of London has said.

At a press conference at the Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral in London, Bishop Kenneth Nowakowski said that Britons should speak to their neighbours about the conflict.

“One of the big things is that the people of the United Kingdom can make sure that they are listening to the truth and make a distinction between truth and disinformation,” he said.

“They can speak to their neighbours and speak to each other about what is going.”

He added that British people can also donate to reputable aid organisations.

“They can donate to reputable organisations assisting the humanitarian aid efforts both now and when refugees will be coming in,” he said.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
People praying at the Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral in London (Victoria Jones/PA)

Olesya Khromeychuk, director of the Ukrainian Institute London, told the press conference that Ukrainian refugees were not a threat to the UK’s national security.

Instead she said that the influence of Russian oligarchs was the real threat to the UK.

“In this country we have a lot of individuals who spend a lot of money, especially in London, on property, and invest it in banks knowing that it will be safe because this is a country that respects the rule of law while they themselves do not.

“I am talking about Russian oligarchs.

“Aren’t they a security threat?

“Shouldn’t we be thinking of them?

“Some of them have been sanctioned, but not all.

“Surely that is the real security threat, and not just to Ukrainians but to the people of the UK.

“These people are influential in our politics here.”

Earlier, The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall lit a candle and left floral tributes at the cathedral.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall with bishop Kenneth Nowakowski (right) (Toby Melville/PA)
They met with Bishop Nowakowski, as well as the Ukrainian ambassador to the UK.

The prince told those invited: “I must say my wife and I have been deeply moved by everything we’ve heard today during our visit and above all by the extraordinary bravery, generosity and fortitude of the Ukrainian community in the face of such truly terrible aggression.”

It is the second time in the past two days that the prince has spoken out about the conflict.

At the press conference, the bishop said the prince and the duchess had come to the cathedral to express their solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

“They came this morning to express their solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

“They had an opportunity to be in the cathedral and light candles and say a prayer.

“They met with Ukrainian volunteers who have been working very hard since the beginning of the war eight years ago.”

