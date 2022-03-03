Medics told to research stroke treatments after guidelines withdrawn – Lib Dems

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Medics told to research stroke treatments after guidelines withdrawn – Lib Dems

By Press Association
March 3, 2022, 12:04 am
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said new guidelines for stroke treatment are expected in February 2023 (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Doctors in Scotland are being told to research what treatments to offer stroke patients because official guidance was out of date and was withdrawn, the Scottish Liberal Democrats have warned.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf confirmed that Scottish guidelines for stroke treatment were scrapped in June 2020 because they were more than 10 years old, with new guidance not expected until at least February next year.

Instead, Mr Yousaf suggested that health staff treating patients who have suffered a stroke should “look to other up-to-date, evidence-based guidelines to inform practice”, directing them to use a website that has “trusted sources from a wide range of organisations”.

The disclosure was made in response to a written question from Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton, who said the health of patients is being put at risk.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said: “Patients will be deeply concerned to hear that there are no guidelines for stroke treatment currently in place.

Alex Cole-Hamilton
Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said there is ‘no reason’ why there should be a lengthy gap between sets of guidelines (PA)

“As medical knowledge advances there will always be a need to update guidance, but there is no reason why doctors and their patients should be left with a significant gap between the expiry of one set of guidelines and the implementation of the next.

“In the meantime, the Health Secretary is telling doctors to just Google it. That imposes a real risk that people will receive different standards of care in different parts of the country.

“Health care practitioners need new and updated guidelines urgently, they cannot wait another year.

“These failings are emblematic of a Government who have missed the opportunity to deliver a solid NHS recovery plan, voted down Scottish Liberal Democrat plans for a staff burnout prevention strategy, and now is telling practitioners to rely on their own internet research while they wait another year for guidelines.”

In his answer to the question about if and when new guidelines will be published, Mr Yousaf wrote: “The Scottish Intercollegiate Guidelines Network (Sign) guidelines on stroke have been withdrawn due to being over 10 years old.

“Sign therefore recommend that healthcare professionals look to other up-to-date, evidence-based guidelines to inform practice.

“The ultimate judgment must be made by the appropriate health and social care professional(s) responsible for clinical decisions regarding a particular clinical procedure or treatment plan.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Any attempt to undermine the professionalism of Scotland’s clinical staff is to be deplored.

“We are grateful to all staff who have worked so hard to continue to deliver care during such challenging times and remain focused on ensuring that people who have had a stroke or transient ischaemic attack receive the best possible care as quickly as possible to enable them to live longer, healthier and independent lives.

“Guidelines are intended as an aid to clinical judgement, not to replace it. The ultimate decision about a particular clinical procedure or treatment will always depend on each individual patient’s condition, circumstances and wishes, and the clinical judgement of the healthcare team.

“Clinicians are well experienced in utilising good quality evidence-based guidelines and locally agreed evidence-based clinical pathways, such as the 5th edition of National Clinical Guideline for Stroke or guidelines from National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice).”

