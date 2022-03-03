Netflix becomes latest major media company to pause projects in Russia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Netflix becomes latest major media company to pause projects in Russia

By Press Association
March 3, 2022, 12:59 am
Netflix becomes latest major media company to pause projects in Russia (Nick Ansell/PA)
Netflix becomes latest major media company to pause projects in Russia (Nick Ansell/PA)

Netflix has become the latest major media corporation to pause all projects and acquisitions in Russia in response to the ongoing “humanitarian crisis” in Ukraine.

It is understood the streaming giant has taken the decision while it assesses the impacts of the unfolding events.

It comes as military forces continued their attacks in the country, following orders by Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Netflix previously said it had “no plans” to carry 20 free-to-air channels in Russia that it could be required to by Russian law.

The Batman screening – London
Warner Bros said it was pausing the release of its superhero blockbuster The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz, in Russia (Ian West/PA)

Some of the channels, which include news, sports and entertainment, are reportedly aligned with Russian authorities.

Other Hollywood-based entertainment giants, including Universal, Warner Bros, Sony Pictures, The Walt Disney Company and Paramount Pictures have already announced that they are ceasing operations in Russia for now.

“In response to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, Universal Pictures has paused planned theatrical releases in Russia,” a Universal Pictures spokesperson said.

On Tuesday, Paramount Pictures announced that the highly-anticipated action comedy The Lost City – starring Channing Tatum, Sandra Bullock and Daniel Radcliffe – would not be shown in Russia.

Similarly, they have paused the release of Sonic The Hedgehog 2, featuring the voices of Idris Elba and Jim Carrey.

The film studios said: “As we witness the ongoing tragedy in Ukraine, we have decided to pause the theatrical release of our upcoming films in Russia, including The Lost City, and Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

“We stand by all those impacted by the humanitarian crisis across Ukraine, Russia, and our international markets and will continue to monitor the situation as it unfolds.”

Warner Bros also said it was pausing the release of its superhero blockbuster The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz.

Sony Pictures pulled its own vampire superhero flick Morbius, starring Jared Leto.

As well as pausing the release of its films, Disney said it would work with its charity partners to provide “urgent aide and other humanitarian assistance” to refugees.

Tech giants Apple, Google and Twitter have also cut down their business in Russia since the start of the conflict.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal