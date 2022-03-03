Deputy PM: UK’s intelligence ‘absolutely critical’ to war crimes investigation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Deputy PM: UK’s intelligence ‘absolutely critical’ to war crimes investigation

By Press Association
March 3, 2022, 3:04 am
An employee from the Emergency Situation Inspectorate soothes the crying baby of a family fleeing the conflict from neighbouring Ukraine at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret, Romania (Andreea Alexandru/AP)
An employee from the Emergency Situation Inspectorate soothes the crying baby of a family fleeing the conflict from neighbouring Ukraine at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret, Romania (Andreea Alexandru/AP)

The UK will assist the International Criminal Court (ICC) in hunting down suspected Russian war criminals, the deputy prime minister has said.

Dominic Raab – who has a background in prosecuting war criminals – told the Daily Telegraph that Britain could house Russian commanders suspected of atrocities in its prisons – in addition to proving a safe haven for witnesses who testified against them.

The senior minister outlined the UK’s role in the International Criminal Court’s investigation in the wake of Boris Johnson’s damning remarks about Vladimir Putin.

Mr Raab added that the UK was privy to vital information secured during previous war crime investigations that could help secure convictions.

Dominic Raab in Downing Street
Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab (James Manning/PA)

It comes after the UK explicitly accused Mr Putin of war crimes for the first time, with Downing Street claiming “horrific acts” were occurring on an almost hourly basis as population centres are targeted.

While the deputy PM said he and the Foreign Secretary were still in the process of hashing out the details of Britain’s precise role in the ICC’s investigation, he promised that “few countries around the world” had the UK’s “lead information” which would likely prove “absolutely critical”.

When pressed on the exact nature of this intelligence by the Telegraph, Mr Raab said he could not discuss sensitive information, but added: “What I can tell you is that, from Nuremberg through to the Yugoslav tribunal and International Criminal Court, we have always had cooperation and information which has done two things: Locate fugitives (and)… provide lead information which can help the prosecutor’s office gather evidence which will secure convictions.”

The ICC opened an investigation on Wednesday night after Britain and 37 allies referred Russia over what the Prime Minister described as “abhorrent” attacks.

The move came as Ukraine’s capital Kyiv braced for a siege, its second-largest city Kharkiv reeled from further strikes and the control of port city Kherson was contested by the Russian military.

ICC prosecutor Karim Khan said work would begin “immediately”, with his team already collecting evidence, after the co-ordinated referral freed him to get to work without the need for judicial approval.

Mr Johnson warned the Russian president he “cannot commit these horrific acts with impunity”.

At Prime Minister’s Questions, the PM said that in addition to sanctions that have already been announced, the Government would be publishing a complete list of those in Britain with links to the Kremlin and Vladimir Putin’s regime.

He added: “Putin has gravely miscalculated. In his abhorrent assault on a sovereign nation, he has under-estimated the extraordinary fortitude of the Ukrainian people and the unity and resolve of the free world in standing up to his barbarism.

“What we have seen already from Vladimir Putin’s regime in the use of the munitions that they have already been dropping on innocent civilians, in my view, already fully qualifies as a war crime.

“We call on every nation to join us in condemning Russia and demanding that Putin turns his tanks around.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal