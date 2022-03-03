Cultural sanctions are third front in Ukrainian war – Dorries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cultural sanctions are third front in Ukrainian war – Dorries

By Press Association
March 3, 2022, 9:19 am
Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries (Steve Parsons/PA)
Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries (Steve Parsons/PA)

Culture is “the third front in the Ukrainian war”, Nadine Dorries has said, as the Cabinet minister said sporting sanctions could hit as hard as economic measures on Russia.

Writing in the Telegraph, Ms Dorries said she was using the “full might of the UK’s soft power” to make Russian president Vladimir Putin an “international pariah”.

Ms Dorries is set to host sports ministers from the US, Australia, Germany, Poland, Netherlands, Latvia, Italy, Finland, Czech Republic, Norway and Canada on Thursday, to mobilise more support to isolate Russia from the global sporting arena.

It comes as Russian and Belarusian athletes will be banned from the Beijing Winter Paralympics after the International Paralympic Committee reversed its original decision.

Ms Dorries said: “Putin is now suffering a sporting and cultural Siberia of his own making.”

“These are not mere gestures. Culture and sport matter – to Putin, to his cronies and to the Russian people,” she said.

The Culture Secretary said that already the Champions League and Formula One Grand Prix had moved from Russia, and Fifa, Uefa, World Rugby, the International Tennis Federation and the International Olympic Committee had banned Russia and Russian teams from competitions.

This list now also includes the International Paralympic Committee.

“This sporting exile will be causing the Russian leader real pain,” Ms Dorries wrote.

The virtual ministers’ summit on Thursday will have three aims: to agree that Russia and Belarus are stripped from hosting any international sporting events, ensure teams and individuals are banned from international competition, and to take “tough action on sport-related investment with links to the Russian state”.

