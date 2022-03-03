Ikea closes shops and factories in Russia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ikea closes shops and factories in Russia

By Press Association
March 3, 2022, 12:25 pm
Ikea said it would also pause all export and import in and out of Russia and Belarus (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Ikea has become the latest Western company to halt operations in Russia as it temporarily closed all stores and factories across the country in a move impacting 15,000 workers.

The Swedish flatpack furniture giant has shuttered its 17 outlets across Russia, but said it would keep its Mega shopping centres open to allow access to essential retailers, such as food shops and pharmacies.

Its decision will halt production at three manufacturing sites in the country, while it will also pause all export and import in and out of Russia and Belarus.

The move sees it join a growing list of firms suspending activities in Russia in response to the war in Ukraine, following similar announcements by online fashion group Asos, as well as US tech giants Apple and Google and sportswear brand Nike.

Brand owner Inter Ikea and store owner Ingka Group said they had “secured employment and income stability” for the workers directly impacted by the decisions.

Ikea said: “The war has a huge human impact already.

“It is also resulting in serious disruptions to supply chain and trading conditions.

“For all of these reasons, the company groups have decided to temporarily pause Ikea operations in Russia.”

Ikea has had a presence in Russia since 2000 and is understood to be one of its largest Western employers.

Ikea made retail sales of 1.6 billion euros (£1.3 billion) in Russia in the last financial year – accounting for around 4% of total retail sales.

“The devastating war in Ukraine is a human tragedy and our deepest empathy and concerns are with the millions of people impacted,” Ikea added.

UK fast fashion group Boohoo also announced on Thursday that it would suspend all sales to Russia and close its websites in the country.

It said sales to Russia made up less than 0.1% of group revenues.

