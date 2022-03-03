Young Ukrainian disability swimmers stuck in Turkey on training trip

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Young Ukrainian disability swimmers stuck in Turkey on training trip

By Press Association
March 3, 2022, 2:18 pm
Ukrainian swimmer Nikita Dudchenko ( back row, second left) is stranded in Turkey with his teammates and their coach (Natalia Samorodina/PA)
Ukrainian swimmer Nikita Dudchenko ( back row, second left) is stranded in Turkey with his teammates and their coach (Natalia Samorodina/PA)

A GoFundMe page has raised more than £2,500 to support a group of young disability swimmers from Ukraine who are stranded in Turkey.

Yana Protsenko, from Aldershot, Hampshire, created the appeal to provide food for her nephew, Nikita Dudchenko, who has cerebral palsy, and his teammates – one as young as eight – who were training in Turkey when Russia invaded Ukraine.

With Nikita’s parents in Ukraine, Mrs Protsenko, 42, told the PA news agency that the Ukrainian embassy in Istanbul had offered to fly her nephew’s team to a refugee camp in Poland or Moldova.

Nikita Dudchenko, 14, in the swimming pool
Nikita Dudchenko, 14, in the swimming pool (Natalia Samorodina/AP)

The team’s coach declined due to the needs of the athletes in her care, which she believes can be better served in Turkey, where she knows people who can help.

“We don’t want anything out of this world – all we want (is for) them to be able to continue their training and have food and, one day, when they taking part in Olympics, to stand and represent their country, Ukraine,” Mrs Protsenko told PA.

“I think that’s very important that, in the time of war, these kids… they (are) still young.

“The youngest is (eight) years old, and he was crying all night the other day – they (are) scared but they (are) doing what they have to do.”

The team left for Turkey on February 17 and were supposed to return on March 1, but are currently stuck in the city of Silivri, near Istanbul.

Nikita Dudchenko, 14, with his mother in Kyiv
Nikita Dudchenko, 14, with his mother in Kyiv (Yana Protsenko/PA)

Thanks to the help of local colleagues, the team have been able to continue to train – Nikita, 14, is preparing for the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris.

Their predicament could continue for some time, however, as their home city in Ukraine prepares to defend itself from attack.

Mrs Protsenko said: “The part of Ukraine where this group is from, Zaporizhzhia, this city is basically at this moment building barricades, because they (are) expecting Russian soldiers (to) come through any moment now.

“It’s so important for (the team) to train, not to give up.

“No-one knows how long the war will go on. If they stop (swimming) even for a month, two, three, they will lose all their ability.

“Turkish people, Turkish colleagues, they’re helping them. They provided free accommodation for these kids and they provided the transport.

“So there is a bus, which takes them to (the) swimming pool and from (the) swimming pool so they can continue their training.”

Yana Protsenko with her husband - Yana's nephew Nikita is stuck in Turkey with his swimming team
Yana Protsenko with her husband (Yana Protsenko/PA)

The team is comprised of seven athletes, all disabled, between the ages of eight and 23.

Coach Natalia Samorodina told PA that “the children are in a difficult psychological state”, and said they are trying to find a psychologist, but added that they are “70 kilometres from Istanbul”.

She said: “We have good conditions, but this is a small resort town and there are no people here and the children have nowhere to go and nowhere to spend time to escape from bad thoughts.”

Mrs Protsenko said she has been “overwhelmed” by the response to her GoFundMe page, adding: “Any help, whatever people can share, I understand that they taking it out of their pockets.

“It’s absolutely amazing how people reacted and there are no words to thank them.”

– To find out more about Mrs Protsenko’s fundraiser, visit www.gofundme.com/f/young-ukrainian-paralympic-swimming-team-help.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal