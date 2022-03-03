Culture Secretary pays emotional tribute to journalists in Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Culture Secretary pays emotional tribute to journalists in Ukraine

By Press Association
March 3, 2022, 2:56 pm
Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries was close to tears as she paid tribute to journalists involved in reporting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine (Parliament TV/PA)
Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries was close to tears as she paid tribute to journalists involved in reporting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine (Parliament TV/PA)

Nadine Dorries fought back tears as she thanked journalists in Ukraine who are risking their lives to cover the invasion by Russia.

The Culture Secretary had to pause to compose herself as she paid tribute in the House of Commons.

She told MPs the audience for the BBC’s Russian language news website has “gone up from 3.1 million to 10.7 million in the last week”, adding: “Despite his best efforts to censor reporting in Russia, (President Vladimir) Putin’s own citizens are turning to factual, independent information in their millions.

“At this point I’d just like to offer my heartfelt thanks and admiration to all of those journalists working for the BBC, the ITV and other news outlets who are risking their lives to bring us unbiased and accurate news from a live warzone.”

Labour former minister Chris Bryant offered words of encouragement to Ms Dorries on the “tears she was pouring out over the journalists, Clive Myrie and people like that, who are doing an absolutely fabulous job”.

Ms Dorries replied: “I think I just held the tears back, I’m a blubberer, as he knows.”

Elsewhere, Ms Dorries praised the BBC as a “great British global brand” which needs protecting.

Her comments came as Liberal Democrat MP Christine Jardine highlighted the importance of the BBC World Service after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and sought assurances over its funding.

Ms Dorries replied: “As someone who ran a school in Africa for years, and listened and waited every day for the World Service to hear those words, announcing that the World Service… first of all, it is funded through the Foreign Office, not through my department, and we have always, I have always said that the BBC is a great British global brand, and it needs protecting.

“I’ve always said it was a polar bear on a shrinking ice cap. And we need to review the funding model in order to protect the BBC, and what is best at the BBC, which includes the World Service.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal