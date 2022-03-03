Sarwar proposes new rights for bereaved families seeking truth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sarwar proposes new rights for bereaved families seeking truth

By Press Association
March 3, 2022, 3:27 pm
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar will push for ‘Milly’s Law’ to give bereaved families more rights (Jane Barlow/PA)
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has announced plans for bereaved families to have more rights and power in the wake of Milly Main’s death in the Glasgow hospital infection scandal.

Mr Sarwar will push for changes in the law to give families better access to legal advice and representation and create an independent public advocate role to act on their behalf.

He will also call for the duty of candour – where some public bodies must tell those affected if an unintended or unexpected incident appears to have caused harm or death – to be extended to other organisations such as the police.

Currently, organisations are required to apologise and to “meaningfully involve” affected people or their families in a review of what happened, but Mr Sarwar wants a “strengthening of the remedies which bereaved families can seek”, should that duty be breached.

Based on proposals for Hillsborough Law designed to help families affected by the stadium tragedy, Mr Sarwar said he hopes the changes will mean that “never again does a grieving parent have to beg for the truth to come to light”.

The proposed Bill will be named after 10-year-old Milly, who had been in remission from leukaemia at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (QEUH) but then died from an infection believed to have been caused by the hospital’s water supply in 2017.

Her mother Kimberly Darroch only learned of the possible waterborne infection from a hospital whistle-blower, although the Glasgow health board has claimed it had always been “open and honest” about the infections at the flagship QEUH.

Mr Sarwar has since campaigned for transparency and repercussions for NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde management alongside Ms Darroch, who has accused them of “continued secrecy”.

Queen Elizabeth University Hospital
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar with Milly Main’s mother Kimberly Darroch, centre (Jane Barlow/PA)

He led a debate last year calling for the Scottish Parliament to declare it had no confidence in the senior management of the health board. Earlier this week Mr Sarwar accused NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde of having “no shame” after it awarded its chief executive an “excellence in leadership” award.

Mr Sarwar will set out further details of the proposed legislation at the Scottish Labour conference that starts on Friday.

He is expected to say: “This must be a watershed moment in our politics, where we recognise that for too many people – when they need help the most – their Government and their institutions work against them, not for them.

“Who seek to protect themselves, not families.

“The duty of candour may exist in principle in Scotland’s NHS but that is not the lived experience for too many.

“Learning from the families who’ve fought for justice at Hillsborough, and from cases here in Scotland like the C-diff scandal and the Clutha tragedy, we will change the law to fundamentally reset the balance – and create a system that is on the side of families, not institutions, and that delivers justice, not cover-ups.

“In recognition of Kimberly’s fight for justice, we will call this new law ‘Milly’s Law’.

“It will put bereaved families at the heart of the response to disasters and public scandals so that never again does a grieving parent have to beg for the truth to come to light.”

